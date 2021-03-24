Aer Lingus to add four new transatlantic routes from Manchester

Aer Lingus is to launch its first ever transatlantic services direct from Manchester to the United States and the Caribbean.

The flag-carrier said the move would create up to 120 new jobs.

Aer Lingus will commence four new routes from Manchester Airport flying to New York JFK and Orlando from July 29th, to Barbados from October 20th and to Boston from summer 2022.

Two of the four new routes, New York JFK and Boston, will be operated by the new single-aisle Airbus A321LR, making Aer Lingus the first airline to operate the aircraft on regular scheduled services between the UK and the US.

Services to holiday hotspots such as Orlando and Barbados will be operated by a larger Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

As part of its significant expansion into Manchester, Aer Lingus will create up to 120 job opportunities in the north of England.

Recruitment will be predominantly for cabin crew roles, together with additional positions within maintenance and engineering, and ground operations.

The New York JFK and Boston services will serve 58 onward destinations, with a schedule designed to maximise onward connectivity to exciting destinations such as Las Vegas, Nashville, and Jamaica, and for the first time from Manchester to San Jose, Bermuda and Dallas.

David Shepherd, Aer Lingus chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to offer high-quality, direct, non-stop, business and leisure travel options, at very reasonable prices for travellers and holidaymakers across the North of England.

“Aer Lingus has been flying to North America for more than 60 years and we also have a proud history with Manchester Airport.

“With so many people missing out on travel due to Covid-19 over the past year, Aer Lingus is delighted to be sharing this positive news today, announcing a great choice for customers and creating up to 120 jobs in the north of England.

The airline is one of longest serving carriers in Manchester, currently flying to Dublin and Belfast, with flights to Cork set to resume in the summer.

Karen Smart, Manchester Airport managing director, said: “These routes will be a great addition to the departure boards here at Manchester as we look forward to restarting international travel.

“Pre-pandemic there were more than 5.5 million passengers who crossed the Atlantic each year via Manchester and so to be able to offer these services with a new carrier is great news.”