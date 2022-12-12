Aer Lingus launches largest UK transatlantic summer schedule to date

Aer Lingus has launched its biggest ever summer 2023 schedule for UK customers with a record-breaking 2.25 million seats on sale to North America.

The Irish flag carrier unveiled its largest North American summer schedule to date in line with customer demand for more transatlantic flights, including services from its popular Manchester hub.

Customers can enjoy the ultimate in choice and flexibility when booking their summer holidays next year, with a huge 270,000 seats on offer flying direct from Manchester to New York, and Orlando.

Capacity from Manchester to New York has been boosted by a massive 72% by switching aircraft from the single-aisle Airbus A321LR to a wide-bodied A330, offering at least 133 more seats per flight.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, said: “After a highly successful year flying customers to and from the UK over the Atlantic, we’re excited to be launching our largest ever summer schedule for customers in 2023.

“Flights from Manchester have proved extremely popular so we have boosted capacity by introducing larger aircraft on transatlantic services to New York, and next summer will offer 270,000 seats on sale direct from our north of England hub.

“This will give our customers even greater choice and flexibility when booking their summer holidays for 2023 and make Aer Lingus first choice for flying to North America.”

Aer Lingus’ UK customers can choose to fly either direct from Manchester to North America or for a wider variety of destinations via the carrier’s Dublin hub scores of cities across its extensive transatlantic network.

Next summer, Aer Lingus will operate 17* routes to the US, including bringing back its popular Dublin to Hartford service, in addition to launching new flights from Dublin to Cleveland, Ohio, the home of the world-famous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For those UK customers looking for winter sun, Aer Lingus also offers a seasonal service to Barbados, direct from Manchester, which operates until Spring 2023.

UK customers can fly from 13 conveniently located airports around the UK into Dublin with quick and easy connections, and US pre-clearance, onto Aer Lingus transatlantic flights.

These UK airports include; London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Southampton, Leeds Bradford, Exeter, Newcastle, Cornwall Newquay and Isle of Man

Flying to North America with Aer Lingus via its Dublin hub, enables customers to experience the benefit of US Immigration Pre-clearance before they depart, allowing them to arrive into the US like a domestic passenger, avoiding any lengthy immigration queues.

As well as experiencing Aer Lingus’s warm and friendly inflight service, customers can also enjoy in-flight dining and free access to a world of entertainment, thanks to its state-of-the-art inflight entertainment service, featuring the latest blockbuster movies, box sets, games and much more.

For the lowest fares and more information on the summer 2023 schedule, please visit aerlingus.com.