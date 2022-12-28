Aer Lingus announces January sale live until 16 January 2023

The Aer Lingus January sale has arrived with unbeatable savings on 4 million flight seats in 2023! The sale, which is live from midnight 22 December until 16 January 2023, includes up to 25% off European and UK routes as well as flights to North America from just €179 each way as part of a return trip. Destinations include New York, Orlando, LA, Amsterdam, Canary Islands, Tenerife, Malaga, Algarve, Milan, and many other favourites that Irish people love to travel to.

Aer Lingus data confirms that January is the busiest month of the year for holiday planning, with lunchtime on January 2nd as the busiest day and time in 2022 for searches on aerlingus.com.

Travelling more in 2023 is on many consumers New Year’s resolution lists, and Aer Lingus is here to help those dreams come to life. According to recent Forbes research, in 2023 travel is expected to continue to flourish with travellers looking for new experiences. Aer Lingus’ January sale makes ticking off those travel bucket lists achievable in the new year.

Sun or City in 2023

Trends also indicate that as we move further into the post Covid era, 2023 is set to be the year that people feel confident to connect with their renewed sense of wanderlust. Aer Lingus’ schedule of routes in the January Sale has the answer for anyone’s desire to travel.

Condé Nast Traveller trends for 2023 discuss people’s desire to really engage with the culture of the places they visit. One of the easiest ways to enjoy the everyday culture of a country is through its food and drink. Flights to Bordeaux, Nice, Lisbon, Faro, Malaga, and Alicante are just the beginning of a gastronomic adventure for those who like to delight their palettes with something new. Culture flourishes in the Gaudi bedecked streets of Barcelona, a city that has endless architecture, food, and art.

Whether it is sun or city on the minds of travellers in 2023, Aer Lingus’ offering of 25% off European / UK destinations makes ‘now’ the perfect time to take the leap and start planning the next adventure. For the family looking for a trip that will please all and give them the comfort of familiarity, Spain, Italy, France or Portugal are guaranteed not to disappoint.

North American Adventure

Possibilities are endless in 2023 with the Aer Lingus sale offering 15 routes* to choose from in North America. Experience the city lights in New York City, drive the coastal roads of California or learn about American history in Boston. Whatever the choice, exciting adventures await that suit the whole family. Business travellers are also catered for with direct routes to popular hubs Hartford, Connecticut (recommencing in March 2023) and Cleveland Ohio (commencing in May 2023).

Customers flying Stateside with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meal and drinks endless hours of in-flight entertainment and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airport.

Aer Lingus January Sale fares are valid for travel from 01 February to 15 June 2023 for Europe/UK and from 01 February to 31 May 2023 for North America. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on the Aer Lingus January Sale, please visit www.aerlingus.com.