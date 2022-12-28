Beyoncé to perform at star-studded Atlantis The Royal opening party

The opening of Atlantis The Royal will be one of the biggest events in the region’s hospitality industry.

The property on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah will start welcoming guests from March 2023. However, at the end of January the resort will hold a private, invite-only opening party.

Taking place over a full weekend there will be various F&B happenings, with Atlantis showcasing the food on offer from it’s big name restaurants from the likes of Heston Blumenthal, Gaston Acurio and José Andrés.

The guest list will include global and regional media, influencers and celebrities and there will be entertainment from megastars such as Beyoncé and Swedish House Mafia for the select crowd.

The 43-storey resort will feature 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites, all of which offer views of the Arabian Sea and Palm Island.

A tank of 2,000 jellyfish will serve as a centrepiece of the lobby bar, with a further three aquariums also in the hotel welcoming area.The resort is also home to 90 swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool on the 22nd floor, suspended 90 meters above ground level.

