Aer Lingus announces Cleveland as its latest transatlantic destination for Summer 2023

Aer Lingus is to launch a new transatlantic route for summer 2023 which will see the airline operate its first service to Cleveland in Ohio, with connections from nine UK airports.

Starting on 19 May 2023, the new North America service will operate four times a week. This will be Aer Lingus’ 15th transatlantic route from Ireland and the only direct European service to Cleveland.

UK customers will be able to connect on onto Aer Lingus’ Cleveland service via Dublin from nine UK airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Southampton, and Leeds Bradford.

Fares start from £249* each way as part of a return journey.

Flying via its Dublin Hub, UK customers can benefit from US Immigration Pre-clearance, which allows them to arrive into the US like a domestic passenger, avoiding any lengthy immigration queues.

Next summer Aer Lingus will offer customers a choice of 15 transatlantic routes between Ireland and North America, as well as three long-haul services from its Manchester bas

Rebuilding connectivity and growing its transatlantic network is critical to Aer Lingus’ long-term growth strategy as it continues its recovery following the pandemic.

The addition of Cleveland as a new destination demonstrates the airline’s commitment to connecting Europe to North America via its Dublin Hub.

Travellers from Cleveland will benefit from a direct connection to Ireland and its seamless onward connections to more than 20 key European cities - London, Paris, Manchester, Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Brussels, Lyon and Edinburgh, among others.

Reid Moody, Aer Lingus Chief Strategy & Planning Officer, said: “This is a significant announcement for Aer Lingus as we deliver on our ambition to grow our transatlantic network.

“The commencement of a new route, accompanied with further network connectivity, is an exciting milestone for the airline during a critical time of recovery for our business.

“The new service to Cleveland not only provides a direct connection to Ireland but connections to over 20 popular European destinations via our Dublin Hub.”

Dennis Kramer, Cleveland Hopkins Airport Interim Airport Director, said: “Aer Lingus is an award-winning airline that continues to grow with new destinations across the globe.

“We are truly excited for the opportunity to have nonstop service for travellers to connect to Ireland and the many other European destinations. Our team has worked for years to bring this route to Cleveland for our community.”

The new Dublin-Cleveland service will be served by an Airbus A321neo LR, which is Aer Lingus’ most sustainable long-haul aircraft.

The Airbus A321neo LR, which comprises both Business Cabin and Economy Class cabin, delivers up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint, when compared to previous generation aircraft.

Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Cleveland is the largest city on Lake Erie and one of the biggest in the Great Lakes region.

Cleveland is known as the birthplace of rock and roll, for its vibrant art and culture scene and its picturesque parklands

Some of the city’s most popular attractions include the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the Cleveland Orchestra, Playhouse Square, and the infamous Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.