Adventures by Train in Scotland - Stunning Landscapes, Thrilling Stories, and Exciting Destinations

Sometimes all that is needed to switch-off from the daily grind is a journey by train to a new destination: getting settled in a seat with a good book, with views to admire out of the window, and perhaps a soundtrack on the ears, with plenty of time to relax, daydream, and to ponder what the destination has in store. According to a recent survey by VisitScotland, 1 in 4 visitors used rail travel when they were in Scotland, with 1 in 3 stating they chose public transport as they felt it would enhance their holiday*. This summer, visitors to Scotland can have a train journey to remember including some brand-new routes such as the Levenmouth rail link direct from Edinburgh.

From overnight journeys to cities, to round-trips perfect for all the family, Scotland’s railways offer dozens of options with great service and amazing experiences for everyone. Train fans can pretend they’re on an adventure like the hero of a classic noir novel along the lines of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express or Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers on a Train.

Levenmouth Rail Line ***New for 2024

Having first opened in 1854, the Leven Railway in Fife helped to establish the region as a tourist hotspot with visitors from the west of Scotland. Scotland is celebrating the reopening of the new railway line at Levenmouth this summer. The reopened line – which connects Leven and Cameron Bridge to the Fife Circle and East Coast Mainline - provides a direct link to the coast and plenty to see and do. For example, hop on the train in Edinburgh, disembark at Leven, and explore walks, trails and great food and drink. Alternatively, head straight for the beach, amusement arcade or Leven Leisure Pool for a brilliant family day out. Those looking to enjoy the outdoors can revel in local golf courses or join the Fife Coastal Path on foot, do a circular trip, by taking the train to Leven and walking along the Fife Coastal Path to the next station at Kirkcaldy or even Kinghorn (if you’re feeling fit). Those looking for a long-distance path, can join the Fife Pilgrim Way at Markinch railway station and walk on to St Andrews (train station Leuchars).

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to stay: Silverburn Park in Leven has glamping eco-pods, a café and the historic Flax Mill is currently being redeveloped. See www.silverburnpark.co.uk for more information. A stay in one of the eco-pods costs £85 per night and sleeps four people. One of the pods is wheelchair accessible. Silverburn also offers free bikes and beach wheelchairs for hire to explore the local area.

A return train ticket from Edinburgh to Leven costs £13.60 for an adult, standard class, off-peak day return**. Up to four children can travel for just £1 return each with an adult***. Check out: www.scotrail.co.uk/about-scotrail/Levenmouth (Journey time: approx. one hour each way).

Borders Railway

When the Borders Railway opened in 2015 it was Scotland’s newest railway and the longest domestic railway to be constructed in Britain for over 100 years. The route runs from the heart of the city of Edinburgh to Tweedbank in the Scottish Borders, travelling through outstanding scenery and giving visitors the opportunity to stop off and explore some of Scotland’s off the beaten track but incredibly beautiful urban and rural landscapes. From literature and history – including Abbotsford, the Home of Walter Scott, and Melrose Abbey - to fashion and mountain biking, the one-hour journey will intrigue and excite travellers.

Where to stay: Check out the Townhouse, Melrose, from £174 per room per night with family rooms available. For more information, visit www.thetownhousemelrose.co.uk

A return train ticket from Edinburgh to Tweedbank costs £14.50 for an adult, off-peak day return**. Up to four children can travel for just £1 return each with an adult*** Book online: www.scotrail.co.uk (Journey time: approx. one hour both ways).

The Forth Bridge

No Scottish rail experience is complete without a trip across the Forth Bridge. Connecting Edinburgh with Fife, this remarkable structure has the second-longest single cantilever span of any bridge in the world. UNESCO inscribed the Forth Bridge as a World Heritage Site on 5 July 2015. There are great views of the Firth of Forth, not to mention the Queensferry Crossing bridge, to be seen as your train speeds across the rails. Actor Robert Donat famously escapes from a train as it crosses the bridge in Alfred Hitchcock’s film version of The 39 Steps (1935).

Where to stay: Garvock House Hotel, Dunfermline. Rooms cost from £160 per night, based on two sharing. Accessible rooms are available. https://garvock.co.uk.

A return train ticket, for example, between Edinburgh and Dunfermline (which crosses the Forth Bridge) costs £8.20 for an adult Off-Peak Day Return**. Up to four children can travel for just £1 return each with an adult*** Go to: www.scotrail.co.uk (journey time from Edinburgh to Dunfermline, approx. 35mins). See also: https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/1485/

Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway

Young travellers will enjoy the Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway, just outside Falkirk, which passes by the local nature reserve, estate and museum at Kinneil and the charming vintage railway station at Birkhill. Wee ones can enjoy a day out with Thomas the Tank Engine, while bigger kids climb aboard heritage locomotives at the Museum of Scottish Railways in Bo’ness, the largest of its kind in Scotland.

Where to stay: Richmond Park Hotel, Bo’ness, has rooms from £138 per room, based on two sharing, with family rooms available. https://richmondparkhotel.com

Tickets for the Steam Train are priced at £16.00 for an adult (16+), £9.00 per child (5-15 years), with children under 5 travelling for free. Family tickets (2 adults and up to 3 children) are £45.00. Wheelchairs can be accommodated in the accessible shared carriage. Book online: www.bkrailway.co.uk (the total return journey time including a short break is approximately 50 minutes).

Caledonian Sleeper

Visitors travelling from England can catch the Caledonian Sleeper at London Euston and be swept up to the Highlands overnight, waking up to stunning views of Rannoch Moor before arriving in Fort William. Other options include waking up in Edinburgh, Dundee, Inverness, Aberdeen or Glasgow before continuing your Scottish adventure.

Prices for Seats start from £50, Classic Rooms from £190 for Solo or £240 for Shared, Club Rooms from £250 for Solo and £320 for Shared and Caledonian Doubles from £360 for Solo and £425 for Shared. Accessible Rooms are priced separately. Connected cabins are available for families or groups travelling together. Accessible rooms and wheelchair spaces are available. For information on accessible travel, see: www.sleeper.scot/about/making-rail-accessible/ Dogs are also welcome. Book online: www.sleeper.scot

The Far North Line

Britain’s most rural railway, the Far North Line connects Inverness with Thurso and Wick at the northern limits of the Highlands. The full journey takes around four hours and follows hundreds of miles of beautiful varied landscapes, from peatland bogs and minuscule hamlets to the gates of the magnificent Dunrobin Castle.

Stay at: Pentland Hotel Thurso. Rooms cost from £125 per night, based on two sharing. Family rooms and wheelchair accessible rooms are also available.

A return train ticket from Inverness to Thurso or Wick costs £41.60 for an adult, off-peak day return**. Up to four children can travel for just £1 return each with an adult***. Book online at www.scotrail.co.uk and to check travel times.

The Kyle Line

Departing from Inverness, the Kyle Line leads through charming Highland villages such as Achnasheen and Plockton before arriving in Kyle of Lochalsh. Completed in 1897, the line was the most expensive rail project of its day: the last 10 miles between Stromeferry and Kyle needed 31 cuttings and 29 tunnels and had to be blasted out of solid rock. The result is a gem of a railway passing over deserted beaches and through fishing villages and offering views of mountains and herons and possibly the odd eagle or otter. From there, consider heading to the beautiful, remote Applecross peninsula by bus from Strathcarron station.

Stay at Lochlash Hotel, rooms from £225 per night, based on two sharing. www.lochalshhotel.co.uk

The price of a return ticket from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh is £45.00 for an adult off-peak day return**. Up to four children can travel for just £1 return each with an adult***. (Journey time Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh approx 2 hours 40 minutes). Go to: www.scotrail.co.uk/inspiration-hub/great-scenic-rail-journeys/kyle-line-lochalsh-inverness

Strathspey Steam Railway

The majestic Cairngorm mountains can be seen from the comfort of a plush carriage on a trip along the Strathspey Steam Railway. Ideal for all ages, the journey lasts 90 minutes round trip and connects Aviemore with Broomhill: tuck into afternoon tea or a three-course Sunday lunch on board the train, or hop off at Boat of Garten to spot ospreys and other wildlife at the nearby RSPB reserve.

Stay at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort for £160 per night, based on two sharing, with family rooms available. www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk/aviemore

Tickets for the trip from Aviemore to Broomhill, return, cost £21.50 for an adult, £19.35 for a senior, £10.75 per child, under 5s travelling free. Family tickets are £45 (this covers two adults or seniors and two children aged 5 - 15 years old. For accessibility information and to book online go to: www.strathspeyrailway.co.uk

Glasgow to Oban

This is the less well-known route of the West Highland Line and well worth the journey. On splitting at Crianlarich, the train powers through Tyndrum, Dalmally, Lochawe, Taynuilt and Connel before reaching the end of the line on Oban’s south pier. Along the way, the train skirts Loch Awe, offering passengers glimpses of Kilchurn Castle before passing beneath the impressive Ben Cruachan. As the train pulls into the terminus, views across Oban bay and its surrounding islands welcome the traveller. The ferry terminal in Oban is a three-minute walk from the railway station, connecting visitors to many of Scotland’s idyllic islands.

Stay at the Perle Oban Hotel; rooms cost from £236 per night, based on two sharing. https://perlehotels.com/oban/

Return tickets between Glasgow and Oban cost £37.40 for an adult off-peak day return**. Up to four children can travel for just £1 return each with an adult***. For those looking to explore the adventure coast on two wheels, there is the option to store bicycles on the dedicated Highland Explorer bike carriages, for more information and to book, please visit www.scotrail.co.uk.

For more information on holidaying in Scotland please visit www.visitscotland.com/railjourneys

For more information on train journeys, times, and to book, visit: www.scotrail.co.uk