A World for Travel conference puts spotlight on sustainability

The fifth edition of A World for Travel (AWFT) will debate progress in sustainable tourism across the public and private sectors, with speakers from top industry firms and consumer brands.

The conference will take place on October 23-24 in Seville, alongside the Travel Innovation Summit (TIS).

Its focus on ESG (Environment, Sustainability and Governance) comes as the industry is adapting to new EU reporting requirements; financial institutions are requesting information about how companies are performing; and more consumers are demanding “travel with purpose”.

The conference will also examine the implications of new governments being elected in the UK and France.

The agenda will feature speakers the likes of Radisson Hotel Group, AXA, Sabre, Geotourist, Companie des Alpes, Intrepid and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The event will also look at campaigns and programmes established by consumer brands such as Coca Cola, Nestle, Danone and Michelin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Destinations such as Greece, Oman and Spain will share their strategies for dealing with the implications of the climate crisis.

Christian Delom, AWFT secretary-general, said: “This year’s AWFT24 aims to showcase where the industry is in its efforts and actions, both through the lens of the private and public sectors.By focusing on five thematic areas, the event aims to have concentrated discussions on how parties have tackled climate, energy transitions, financial services engagement, community and communication.”

Nominations for awards highlighting exceptional efforts will open on August 1.

Click here for details of the event https://www.aworldfortravel.org/