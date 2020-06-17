Accelya to acquire Farelogix after Sabre deal collapse

Accelya has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Farelogix, a provider of software as a service solutions for airline retailing and new distribution capability-enabled commerce.

The move comes after authorities blocked Sabre’s attempted acquisition of the company on competition grounds.

The deal will advance Accelya’s vision to provide a next generation, end-to-end platform that enables airline commerce, providing a full suite of innovative retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions.

Once part of the company, Farelogix will be well positioned to expand its operations, better support its airline customers.

“The industry we serve is facing an unprecedented set of challenges requiring increased agility and integration,” said John Johnston, chief executive of Accelya.

“Accelya is at the forefront of travel and transport technology and our acquisition of Farelogix will enhance our capability to deliver an integrated offer-to-settlement platform and provide innovative solutions and greater choice for airlines worldwide.”

Farelogix has more than 25 airline customers worldwide that use its technology to grow revenue per passenger, achieve greater efficiency and reduce costs.

“Our focus on delivering high performance, PSS-agnostic technology that can drive revenue, increase brand loyalty, and reduce costs is strategically aligned with the Accelya vision and directly addresses the needs of all airlines,” said Jim Davidson, chief executive of Farelogix.

“This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for Farelogix and Accelya to accelerate innovation in technologies for airline retailing, commerce, order management, and financial settlement.”

The acquisition follows Vista Equity Partners´ investment in Accelya by the firm’s permanent capital investment fund, Vista Equity Partners Perennial.

Details of the transaction were not revealed.