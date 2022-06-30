Abu Dhabi launches new summer pop-up ‘cake & sprinkles’ at cultural foundation

The Cultural Foundation, managed by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is inviting both visitors and residents to treat themselves to something sweet this summer at its new pop-up café, Cake & Sprinkles.

The homegrown concept was inspired by US-based Emirati artist Farah Al Qasimi’s exhibition ‘General Behaviour’ – which is currently on display at the Cultural Foundation. The multimedia exhibition explores the layers of multiculturalism and consumer culture in the UAE through photographic and video-based work developed from 2012 to 2021.

Cake & Sprinkles is the latest offering aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign, which is inspiring residents and visitors to explore the diverse range of fun-filled experiences accessible in the destination. Located on the first floor of the Cultural Foundation, the pop-up is open until the 31st August, serving a delectable dessert menu of cakes, coffees, and ice creams.

A summer-time must-see for families and friends, the Instagram-worthy pop-up also features artworks curated from 25 UAE-based artists that showcase their interpretation of their love for sweets. The pop-up also houses interactive fun zones, giving visitors another reason to check it out.

Whilst visiting the Cultural Foundation, known for sharing the UAE’s rich cultural and arts scene with the world since 1981, visitors can explore its rich programme of art exhibitions, educational installations, performing arts, adult and children’s workshops and classes, and the vibrant and interactive Abu Dhabi Children’s Library.

