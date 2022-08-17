Abu Dhabi-based RoyalJet appoints new CEO

RoyalJet, the world’s leading premium private aviation company affiliated with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has appointed Mohammed Husain Ahmed as the new CEO.

Ahmed brings with him a considerable experience in the aviation industry with more than 25 years of experience in both the government and the private sectors in the UAE.

A committed leader with strong, proven management and organizational skills fostered in a military and civilian environment, he is an accomplished aviation expert with a solid history of achievement in the industry, said a statement.

“We are delighted to have Mohammed join RoyalJet as CEO. RoyalJet’s role in the UAE economy and regional aviation sector is well known and with Mohammed ’s expertise and experience, we are at the dawn of another era of success and brilliance,” said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of RoyalJet.

Prior to joining RoyalJet, Ahmed served as the General Manager of Abu Dhabi Airports, overseeing the planning, implementation and evaluation of the organisation’s programmes and services. He also supported in the development of a vision and strategic plan to guide the organisation, ensuring that it meets the expectations of its clients, board, and founders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously he worked at Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) for almost 12 years, where he served as the Vice President for Commercial and Government Affairs in the final phase of his service at the organisation. He hold an international licence in Air Traffic Control operations from the Airways Corporation of New Zealand.

In addition to his role as CEO of RoyalJet, Mohammed is also a Board Member at the Abu Dhabi Government Flight-Testing Facility.

With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, RoyalJet operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licences issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority.

RoyalJet, through its Abu Dhabi and Bermuda entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and three Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting