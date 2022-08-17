Marriott Bonvoy to host 1st Southern Thailand Charity Golf Day in Phuket

Golfers from across Thailand will gather in Phuket on Friday, 21 October 2022; Marriott Bonvoy to host the inaugural Southern Thailand Charity Golf Day at Blue Canyon Country Club. The event is going to be ‘all smiles’, in a CSR initiative where all proceeds from the event will help to support local children through the Asia Center Foundation Phuket and Operation Smile Thailand.

“A fun, engaging golf day is the perfect way to bring the business and golfing communities together to give children a brighter future. Marriott’s International Business Councils are formed in markets where there are multiple hotels to support the communities they operate in, and this inaugural golf day and the money raised will help to give underprivileged kids the future they deserve.” said, Brad Edman the multi-property vice president Phuket and general manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa.

All golfers will be able to experience a full-filled golf day with light bites and refreshments from Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels food trucks, along with entertainment, fun competitions and surprises across 18 holes with over THB 2 million in prizes! This will be followed by an awards dinner where attendees can connect with like-minded friends and place their bids in live, silent charity auctions. Registration is open from now until 16 October 2022