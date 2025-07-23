A Summer of Culinary Delights at Four Seasons Hotel Megève

From reinvented French classics at Brasserie Benjamin to the vibrant Nikkei creations of Kaito, and the floral pastries by Jonathan Chapuy to take away, the season promises a celebration of taste in every bite.

Timeless French Favourites at Brasserie Benjamin

At Four Seasons Hotel Megève, Brasserie Benjamin captures the essence of a grand Parisian brasserie while embracing the freshness and authenticity of the Alps. Under the direction of Executive Chef Armando Acquaviva, formerly an executive chef with Anne-Sophie Pic, and Pastry Chef Jonathan Chapuy, the menu celebrates French culinary heritage through a seasonal lens, where classic techniques meet local inspiration. Each dish tells a story: from duck foie gras subtly infused with mountain herbs to a delicate tarte tatin of heirloom tomatoes, reimagined with elegance and restraint.

Weekends are marked by a generous seafood ritual, best enjoyed on the sun-drenched terrace with sweeping views of Cote 2000. Inside, oenophiles are invited to explore one of the region’s most remarkable wine collections. With more than 14,000 bottles, the hotel’s cylindrical cellar offers an immersive setting for private dinners and tastings. Recognised with the 2025 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, the wine program pairs iconic labels with bold new discoveries, completing an experience that is as refined as it is memorable.

Nature-Inspired Pastries to Take Away by Chef Jonathan Chapuy

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing on the beauty of the Alpine landscape, Pastry Chef Jonathan Chapuy unveils a refined collection of take-away pastries that echo the rhythm of the seasons. Each creation is an ode to nature: light, floral, and impeccably balanced. Raspberry and vanilla rest on an almond crunch, while rhubarb and elderflower meet on a hazelnut base in subtle, refined harmony. Designed for sharing, his signature entremets are also available to order, offering a sweet centrepiece for any summer gathering.

Orders can be placed via email at [email protected] or by phone at +33 (0)4 50 21 12 11.

Culinary Journeys with an Alpine Spirit at Kaito and Edmond’s

Kaito brings the Nikkei tradition to new heights, blending the precision of Japanese cuisine with the boldness of Peruvian flavours, all elevated by the freshness of local ingredients. Black cod glazed with yuzu miso; tuna tataki with aji amarillo; and perfectly crisp tempuras are served in a lively dining room or out on the sun-drenched terrace, where the energy of Megève meets the art of fusion dining.

A more relaxed experience awaits at Edmond’s, a mountain bistro with generous, all-day dining. The panoramic terrace facing Cote 2000 sets the scene for leisurely lunches and afternoon indulgences: the perfect place to pause and savour the rhythm of summer in the Alps.