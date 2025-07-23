Nemacolin Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection

Nemacolin, the year-round resort playground nestled on more than 2,200 acres of southwestern Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands, has been accepted into membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection. The ultimate portfolio of exceptional properties in the world’s most remarkable destinations, the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection is globally sophisticated, culturally-refined, and promises unforgettable guest experiences. Featuring exquisite accommodations, stellar and intuitive personal service, renowned dining, and exceptional spas, being part of this exclusive group is designated for distinguished properties who represent the very highest levels of luxury.

Situated 65 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, Nemacolin is a world-class escape that combines luxury and adventure across a range of accommodations, including three hotels, three private estates, and an assortment of unique homes and townhomes. The resort recently redefined its guest experience with the debut of the fully reimagined Grand Lodge in November 2023 – presenting an all-suite, contemporary take on the original lodge with 56 luxurious accommodations, butler service, and farm to table dining, as well as the grand reopening of The Chateau in May 2024, where French-inspired elegance meets timeless luxury across 124 reimagined rooms and suites. Additional accommodation options include Falling Rock, an exclusive adults-only hotel known for its modern sophistication; The Estates, private residences designed for elevated group getaways; and The Homes, a collection of well-appointed townhomes and houses ideal for families and friends. Beyond its luxurious stays, Nemacolin resort boasts over 18 dining venues and eateries, plus awardwinning wellness options at the Woodlands Spa and Holistic Healing Center. There’s no shortage of activities, from two championship golf courses designed by Pete Dye, including the acclaimed Mystic Rock – to snow sports, curated shopping, immersive art tours, and hands-on animal encounters at Wildlife Adventures. Additional highlights include the full-service Wooflands Pet Resort & Spa, a private air strip, and an exclusive casino. “We are thrilled to welcome Nemacolin to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection,” said Dan Coyle, Executive Vice President of the United States and Canada for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Nemacolin exemplifies the spirit of the Legend Collection through its commitment to excellence, innovation, and curated guest experiences. From its reimagined accommodations to its world-class amenities and immersive activities, Nemacolin offers a truly unforgettable destination that resonates with today’s luxury traveler.” “We’re honored to be part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection — a partnership that reflects Nemacolin’s commitment to delivering extraordinary leisure experiences,” said Kory Young, VP of Operations at Nemacolin. “From luxurious accommodations and awardwinning wellness to outdoor adventures and fine dining, we offer something truly unique. What sets us apart is our ability to create highly personalized itineraries for each guest, ensuring every stay is tailored to their passions and preferences. We’re thrilled to share the magic of Nemacolin with a wider audience of travelers seeking unforgettable moments and meaningful escapes.” “We’re incredibly excited to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection,” said Chris Baran, VP of Sales & Marketing for Nemacolin. “This recognition highlights Nemacolin’s commitment to delivering world-class luxury and unforgettable experiences. As a premier destination for group travel, meetings, and incentives, there’s truly no place like Nemacolin. We look forward to welcoming even more guests to discover all that makes Nemacolin legendary.” Preferred Hotels & Resorts brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators, and management companies through brand prestige and global operating scale, supporting the goals of its member hotels by providing strategic group, corporate, and leisure sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and individualized guest support. Every property within the portfolio is required to maintain the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. Through its four global collections – Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, and Preferred Residences – Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their needs and life and style preferences for each occasion. All guests of Nemacolin are now eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with more than 6 million travelers currently enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, I Prefer members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at www.IPrefer.com/enroll. For more information about Nemacolin and Preferred Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.preferredhotels.com. #