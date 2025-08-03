A Stunning New Vision of Culture-Driven Luxury Takes Root with The Sun Rose West Hollywood

The 149-room luxury hotel at 8430 W Sunset Blvd has been reborn as The Sun Rose West Hollywood – a proud member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ L.V.X. Collection. Taking its name from the property’s beloved, jewel-box music venue, The Sun Rose honors its legendary past as the site of the original House of Blues and heralds a bold new chapter for this iconic Sunset Strip address.

Described by Town & Country Magazine as a “real-life Slim Aarons photo,” the Martin Brudnizki-designed property exudes art-deco interiors, striking patterns, and saturated color schemes that set the stage for the property’s luxury evolution, where refined style meets electric social gravity. The music venue will take on a new identity as Live at The Sun Rose as part of this transformation, while many of its beloved partners and experiential touch-points will remain. Perched on the rooftop with sweeping views of Los Angeles, legendary Chef Wolfgang Puck celebrates the city’s open-air culture with a menu showcasing the subtleties of Pan-Asian cuisine at Merois. Bringing the property alive from day to night, the newly launched Moët Bubbles Bar on The Rooftop - offered each Friday and Saturday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm - will continue. And Merois’ Rooftop Movie Series delights guests with complimentary film screenings of Hollywood favorites, from cult classics to timeless tales, every other Wednesday at 8:00 pm.

Guests and locals alike can also anticipate a host of thoughtfully curated new experiences, partnerships, and select amenities to debut in the coming months. Helping bring this vision to life is Adam Blackstone, who steps into the newly created role of property-wide Creative Director. Blackstone is a multihyphenate artist who has frequented The Sun Rose stage and served as music director for Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Maroon 5, Jay-Z, and Eminem. Drawing from a Tony-nominated and Grammy and Emmy-winning career rooted in iconic pop culture moments - from Broadway to Super Bowl Half-Time Shows and major award shows - Blackstone will usher in a vibrant new era for the property. One that is alluring, expressive, and wholly The Sun Rose West Hollywood.

“From the first moment I stepped onto the stage, The Sun Rose felt like home. Over the past three years, we’ve organically cultivated a space where music legends and rising stars can share the spotlight, leading to some of the most talked about, viral performances in Los Angeles,” says Adam Blackstone, The Sun Rose West Hollywood Creative Director. “I look forward to the opportunity to enhance the cultural resonance of both the music venue and the hotel in my new role.”

The Sun Rose West Hollywood experience begins the moment guests enter the black and white checkered Piazza - a stylish enclave providing privacy from the hustle and bustle of the Sunset Strip - and encounter a fanciful tree sculpture, ‘Sunset Jewel,’ adjacent to the hotel entrance by Cao Perrot Studio. Rising from a clipped Santolina hedge, the twenty-three foot tree’s golden split trunk reveals a glistening geode dense with black Swarovski crystals while extending branches hold a canopy with thousands of shimmering mother of pearl leaves adorned with a single sparkling crystal each. As guests step across the threshold into the glamorous, emerald-lacquered lobby, the large-scale, geometric ‘Portal Icosahedron’ by the renowned London artist Anthony James mesmerizes with its seemingly infinite depths of mirror and light.

This meticulous attention to detail carries through the property’s 149 guest rooms, including 37 suites, each capturing the essence of laid-back California glamour and timeless sophistication. Think clean lines, gleaming brass accents, opulent Art Deco–inspired lighting, plush headboards, and thoughtfully curated artwork.

Guests can restore their mind, body, and spirit at the second-floor spa, combining world-class, modern skincare technology with a calming, intimate environment designed to promote healing. The Sun Rose West Hollywood’s state-of-the-art fitness center features Technogym’s Excite Line of cardio equipment and Element+ line of strength equipment, complete with a movement studio and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking lush foliage.

A creative playground for special events, The Sun Rose West Hollywood offers groups a range of flexible meeting and event spaces. From the 2,300 square-foot ballroom that can accommodate 200 guests in a reception-style setting with a spacious and stylishly designed foyer and outdoor Garden Terrace, to the vibrant rose pink 2,840 square-foot bowling alley and residential-style screening room that can accommodate 25 guests. The Sun Rose West Hollywood offers on-site planning, state-of-the-art technology, and impeccable service for gatherings of all kinds with catering by Wolfgang Puck.

The property will remain a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts - the world’s largest collection of independent hotels - and will offer travelers the opportunity to earn points, status, and other complimentary benefits during their stay as part of the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program. From music lovers to foodies, wellness seekers to art aficionados, The Sun Rose West Hollywood is a destination poised to define what’s new and next in the entertainment capital of the world.

The Sun Rose West Hollywood is the destination that defines what’s next in the city. Learn more at thesunrosehotel.com