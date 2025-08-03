Beaches® Resorts Kicks Off Annual Fall Fam Jam with “Tiny Traveler’s First Passport” Offer

Beloved friends from Beaches Resorts’ Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street® welcome little ones with one-of-a-kind moments like Sunrise Yoga and Character Breakfasts, both exclusive perks included in the Fall Fam Jam Sale, created just for toddlers and their families.

As the big kids settle back into their desks, the Caribbean’s leading family all-inclusive brand, Beaches Resorts, is rolling out the beach towels for toddlers, welcoming back its Fall Fam Jam program with all-new pint-sized adventures – from beachfront paint parties to baby-friendly music jams – available at its Jamaica and Turks and Caicos locations through October 31, 2025.

Adding a heartfelt layer to the festivities, this year’s Fall Fam Jam also introduces the “Tiny Traveler’s First Passport” offer created to mark a special milestone: a little one’s very first passport. With the offer, families are presented with a $135 USD resort credit per child – the equivalent of the average U.S. passport fee for minors – to put toward memory-making extras like a family photoshoot or private dining experience.

“As a brand rooted in family connection, we know these early years go by in a blink, and we want to help families cherish the magic while it lasts,” said Heather Effs, Corporate Manager of Entertainment at Beaches Resorts. “Nothing brings families together like travel, and fall is such a sweet spot to slow down, soak it all in, and create lasting memories. That’s why we’re helping parents take that very first step toward discovery with special activities and incentives to set their littles off on their first big adventure.”

The Fall Fam Jam Returns to Beaches

Timed perfectly to the Caribbean’s more flexible travel season, the Fall Fam Jam program is tailor-made for families with toddlers and preschoolers, and includes:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pirate’s Island Splash Bash: a twice-weekly, sunshine-soaked toddler pool party complete with shallow-water play, inflatable pirate gear, fruity treats, and splash-safe tunes.

Mini Murals & Mocktails: a weekly “paint and sip” experience for the whole family, where little ones bring murals to life while parents enjoy tropical beverages; murals are displayed during Beaches’ family street parades.

Baby Jammers: a weekly music session with toddler-sized drums, maracas, and shakers for wiggle-worthy fun under the palms.

Family Pa-JAM-a Dessert Parties: a weekly cozy evening in pajamas, featuring island music, decadent desserts, and more delights.

These seasonal additions pair perfectly with beloved year-round favorites like the brand’s Sesame Street® Parade and Street Parties, the Splash & Tale Water Show at Beaches Negril, and the family Beach Hangout, an island style party on the sand at Beaches Turks and Caicos.

Tiny Travelers, Big Savings: Book Now for Passport Incentives and the Fall Fam Jam Sale

Families can unlock even more Caribbean joy with the Fall Fam Jam Sale, available to book through September 1, 2025. Offering up to 65% off fall stays in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos for travel through October 31, 2025, the sale also includes exclusive perks on stays of five nights or more, like a Sesame Street Character Breakfast, Sunrise Yoga with Sesame Street friends, and $175 in Red Lane® Spa vouchers, perfect for balancing toddler play with grown-up relaxation. Book at beaches.com/sale.

To redeem the Tiny Traveler’s First Passport offer, guests should register their booking online at https://www.beaches.com/first-passport-registration/ prior to travel, as well as present a recently-issued passport at check-in. The offer is valid for up to two children ages five and under (maximum of $270 USD per booking) for travel through November 6, 2026.