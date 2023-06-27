A New Luxury Resort in Mexico’s Puerto Escondido, to Open in Summer 2024

Imagine a destination where luxury meets sustainability, nestled on the captivating Palmarito Beach in Puerto Escondido, Mexico. OCN Resorts & Residences, an ambitious project by OCN (Ocean), is set to redefine the concept of a truly unforgettable stay.

Scheduled for a grand opening in Summer 2024, OCN embraces the breathtaking natural surroundings, offering guests and residents an unrivaled experience. With world-class amenities and an exquisite culinary lineup by Miami’s best chef Brad Kilgore, OCN sets the stage for an unparalleled journey.

Guests at OCN Resorts & Residences will find themselves immersed in a lush jungle ecosystem, where over 142 species of birds soar above and endangered wildlife finds refuge. Sustainability is at the heart of OCN, as they strive to minimize their ecological footprint and preserve the pristine beauty of Puerto Escondido.

The luxury vacation villas and units at OCN Resorts & Residences are a testament to opulence and exclusivity. Each villa features a private pool, allowing guests to relax and rejuvenate in their own personal oasis. The resort offers direct access to the international airport, making it an ideal destination for both leisure and investment.

Luxury villas, starting at $250,000, are available for purchase, offering an incredible investment opportunity in a booming market. Units range from studios up to 2 bedrooms and there are zero restrictions in renting your unit out.

Puerto Escondido is witnessing explosive growth. As the region becomes a melting pot of Mexican and international cultures, OCN Resorts & Residences emerges as a catalyst for growth, attracting visitors, opportunities, and jobs to the local community.

Beyond its luxurious accommodations, OCN Resorts & Residences caters to adventurers and mindful souls. From a bioluminescent lagoon, Laguna de Manialtepec, offering enchanting late-night swims to a plethora of water activities under the tropical sun, the resort delivers a sensory experience like no other.

Indulge in the culinary delights of Puerto Escondido, as OCN curates a dining experience that honors local culture and ingredients. From fresh catches to farm-fresh produce, their relationships with local fishermen, farmers, distilleries, and mixologists ensure endless inspiration and exceptional gastronomy. Kilgore highlights his two signature restaurants: Nami, a Sushi Omakase that will offer up to twelve courses and Asador Raya, a wood fire dining destination that will be the heart and soul of the property at night.

OCN Resorts & Residences stands as a testament to responsible tourism and conservation. Through innovative architectural practices and unwavering commitment, the resort minimizes its impact on the environment while maximizing guests’ connection with nature.

Immerse yourself in a white-glove experience, where a dedicated hospitality team is committed to ensuring complete satisfaction. With 24-hour concierge service, high-speed internet, and 24/7 security, every need is catered to. The resort also offers free transportation into Puerto Escondido and airport transfers, adding convenience to the luxury experience.

For more information about OCN Resorts & Residences, visit www.ocnresorts.com