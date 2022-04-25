Five more countries confirm participation in Expo 2025 Osaka

In total, 150 countries and regions and 25 international organisations are expected to participate in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

At this time, 5 countries (Republic of Guatemala, Ireland, Republic of Kosovo, Malaysia, Oriental Republic of Uruguay) have newly confirmed their participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, according to an official announcement from the Government of Japan.

As of April 19, 2022, 105 countries and regions and 7 international organisations have confirmed their participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Following the approval of the Registration Dossier at the BIE General Assembly on December 1, 2020, the Government of Japan and the Organiser of the World Expo 2025, began official invitation activities. The Organiser will continue to reach out to countries and regions and international organisations to participate in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, while working closely with the Government of Japan.