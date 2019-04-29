Where to visit when traveling in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia is the 5th largest city in the United States. The place is considered an important cultural, educational and historical center of the nation.

Philadelphia was founded in 1682. The city was the capital of the United States from 1790 to 1800. It is not only a place of beautiful natural scenery but also considered to be The Birthplace of America or the “City of Brotherly Love”. Philadelphia has the charm to preserve the beautiful emotions of those who love to explore and learn about the culture or history of the world.

When coming to Philadelphia, tourists surely will be overwhelmed by high-rise buildings built in modern architecture. The streets bearing the imprints of the past are still preserved. Many important historical events of The United States has started in this city. It seems that the boundary between the past and the modern has been blurred here.

Of course, the indispensable attraction when coming to Philadelphia is the Independence building. Here, on July 4, 1776, the United States was officially born with the event of the declaration of independence signed, ending a decade of war to escape the British colonial era. Also here, in the summer of 1787, the US Charter was drafted.

Independent Building

Opposite the Independence building is the Freedom bell, the symbol of the city. This is a bronze bell that was used to call Philadelphia residents to listen to the proclamation of the declaration of independence on 7/7/1776 and then again, the echoes signal the end of slavery.

Liberty Bell - Symbol of Philadelphia

In downtown, Philadelphia is the largest town building in the United States and the tallest non-iron building in the world. At the top is a 2.8-meter-high statue depicting William Penn - who was affectionately referred to by the people of Philadelphia as Billy Penn.

Philadelphia City Hall

Besides, Philadelphia has museums to preserve cultural and artistic values such as the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which holds many valuable works, Rodin museum, etc.

The Rodin Museum

The Rodin Museum in Philadelphia was inaugurated on November 29, 1929. Located on Benjamin Franklin Avenue, this is the most storage of Rodin’s works outside the museum in Paris.

If visitors want to feel new when walking around the city, Independence Square has ready to transport horses to visit. An interesting experience of a bygone time is far away. Or visitors can take a walk on the ancient paved roads that until now the city still retains almost intact.

In the city each year, in the first week of March, the city is filled with flowers with the Philadelphia Flower Show, the oldest and largest floral celebration in the United States - held for the first time in 1829. This is a great Special event took place in the Convention Center with the participation of more than 2,500 artisanal flower contestants in 580 grading categories.

With the information above, wish you now can choose the favorite tourist destinations in the city of Philadelphia to explore!