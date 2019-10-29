Water-sport enthusiasts alert!

If the very thought of swimming along turtles, barracudas and manta rays excites you, you probably love scuba diving and snorkelling experiences. This makes Southeast Asia the perfect place for catering to this side of you.

Known best for green turtles and black-tip reef sharks, the Perhentian Islands in Malaysia offer one of the best diving experiences. Fret not, these sharks don’t usually bite humans. You can reach Sultan Mahmud Airport (Kuala Terengganu) and take a ferry ride to Pulau Perhentian.

To experience varied marine life up close, you can also dive into the waters around Phu Quoc in Vietnam. It is known for a vegetarian mammal called dugong, also called the ‘sea cow.’ Who knows, you may get the chance to swim with them, too. You can easily take a flight to Phu Quoc international airport and head to the various island clusters here that belong to the An Thoi Archipelago.

The other places to have one of the best underwater experiences include Koh Rong in Cambodia, Moal Boal in the Philippines, Komodo National Park in Indonesia and Ko Tao in Thailand