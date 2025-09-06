Vakkaru Maldives: A Sanctuary of Serenity and Wellness

Nestled in the heart of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Vakkaru Maldives is a tropical paradise that transcends the ordinary. With powdery white sands, turquoise waters, and lush coconut groves, this luxury resort offers more than just breathtaking beauty—it’s a haven for rejuvenation, balance, and inner peace.

A Wellness Journey Like No Other

At the core of Vakkaru’s philosophy is the belief that true luxury lies in well-being. The resort’s Merana Spa, perched over the lagoon with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, is a sanctuary of tranquility. Designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings, the spa features overwater treatment rooms, a dedicated Ayurveda room, and a beauty salon, all crafted to elevate the senses and soothe the soul.

Signature Treatments and Therapies

Merana Spa offers a curated menu of treatments that blend ancient healing traditions with modern wellness techniques. Guests can indulge in:

Holistic massages using organic oils and Maldivian coconut

Ayurvedic therapies tailored to individual doshas

Sound healing sessions that restore energetic balance

Facials and body scrubs using marine-based ingredients



Each treatment is delivered by expert therapists trained to personalize the experience, ensuring every guest leaves feeling renewed and radiant.

Wellness Beyond the Spa

Vakkaru’s commitment to well-being extends beyond the spa. The resort offers:

Daily yoga and meditation classes in a serene beachfront pavilion

Personal training sessions and a fully equipped fitness center

Healthy dining options with fresh, locally sourced ingredients

Mindful experiences such as sunset sound baths and moonlit beach walks

HOW TO SPA AT MERANA

Can I get an expert recommendation? It is our pleasure. One of our highly skilled professional spa Therapists will perform your customized evaluation in order to recommend the perfect spa experience to address your specific needs.

When should I arrive at the spa? Please be sure to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to your appointment. Our desire is for you to thoroughly enjoy each and every minute of your visit at the spa without any hindrance.

How should I dress? Come as you like. Upon your arrival we will provide you with a luxurious robe and comfortable sandals. We suggest that you also bring your bathing suit to enjoy our Wellness Centre.

Cell Phones To fully provide you with the most memorable and customized experience, we request that you turn off all electronic devices during your stay at the spa.

Payment Options All spa services can be charged to your room and pay upon checking out please note there is a 10% service and 16% GST which is an addition charge to all prices.

Special Needs Since your safety is our utmost concern, we ask you to please notify the Spa Manager and your Therapist of any special assistance or medical conditions you may have, such as allergies, high blood pressure, heart conditions, diabetes, pregnancy, etc.

Cancellations We are mindful of your time and kindly request that you reciprocate. We require cancellations, changes in schedule or treatment type to be made with a minimum of a 4-hour notice to avoid a 50% charge (charged to your room).

For those seeking deeper transformation, Vakkaru hosts visiting wellness practitioners throughout the year, offering workshops and private sessions in areas like breathwork, nutrition, and emotional healing.

A Place to Reconnect

Whether you’re escaping the stress of daily life or embarking on a personal wellness journey, Vakkaru Maldives provides the perfect setting to reconnect—with nature, with loved ones, and with yourself. It’s not just a destination—it’s a state of being.