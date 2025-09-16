W Premium Lounge Recife Frevo Crowned South America’s Leading Airport Lounge at World Travel Awards

In a dazzling celebration of travel excellence held last night at the AVA Resort Cancún, the World Travel Awards Latin America Gala Ceremony 2025 honoured the continent’s finest in tourism and hospitality. Among the standout winners was W Premium Lounge Recife Frevo, which proudly took home the coveted title of South America’s Leading Airport Lounge 2025.

Located in Recife/Guararapes–Gilberto Freyre International Airport, W Premium Lounge Recife Frevo is more than just a place to unwind before a flight—it’s a vibrant tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Pernambuco. Inspired by the region’s iconic Frevo music and dance, the lounge immerses travellers in a colourful, festive atmosphere that blends tradition with modern comfort.

From the moment guests step inside, they’re greeted by bold décor, rhythmic motifs, and a warm Brazilian welcome. The lounge offers a curated selection of local delicacies, including bolo de rolo and cuscuz nordestino, alongside international favourites. Amenities include quiet zones, workspaces, children’s play areas, and real-time flight updates, ensuring a seamless and relaxing experience for all passengers.

Recognition on the Global Stage

Winning the award for South America’s Leading Airport Lounge is a testament to W Premium Lounge’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and cultural authenticity. The accolade places Recife firmly on the map as a hub of premium airport hospitality, competing with major lounges in São Paulo, Bogotá, and Santiago.

The World Travel Awards are voted on by travel professionals and consumers worldwide. This year’s Latin America ceremony in Cancún brought together leaders from across the region, celebrating achievements in tourism, aviation, hospitality, and sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

W Premium Lounge Recife Frevo’s win reflects a growing trend in airport hospitality: the fusion of local identity with global standards. By showcasing Pernambuco’s vibrant culture while delivering top-tier service, the lounge offers travellers a memorable experience that begins before takeoff.

Whether you’re a frequent flyer or a first-time visitor to Brazil, stepping into W Premium Lounge is like stepping into the heart of Recife—where tradition dances with innovation.