Traveling to India: Things that You Can Do and Enjoy in this Country

Millions of people travel to India each year and it is still expected that more tourists will flock the country in the following years. In 2017 alone, it was recorded that over 10 million foreign tourists visited this country.

Indeed, just by basing on these numbers, India is one of the most-visited countries in Asia. The country’s rich culture is one of the main reasons why it’s a place that you should visit. If you do plan on visiting India soon, here are some great things and activities that you can do and enjoy.

• Visit Temples

India is basically a land of temples. The temples you can find in this country is nothing ordinary. If you appreciate great architecture, sculpture, arts, and even colors, you’ll immediately fall in love with plenty of Indian temples.

Some of the most popular temples you should visit in India are the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Ma Vaishno Devi Temple and Cave, Kedarnath Temple, Sri Venkateswara Temple, and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Many of these temples have sculptures and carvings that you should take the time to appreciate.

• Go Trekking

Trekking in the Himalayas is part of the bucket list of many people. The Himalayas is a mountain range in Asia. This can be found in parts of India, Nepal, China, and Bhutan. When in India, you should definitely give this a try.

The Indian Himalaya has ancient pilgrimages and sacred sites. It has wondrous viewpoints. You’ll be able to see the Markha Valley and Sikkim with giant butterflies and orchid forests. There are many other views and points that the Indian Himalaya offers before it leads you to the natural border heading towards Nepal and Singalila National Park.

• Gamble and watch sports

Indians are also huge sports fanatics. If there is one sport that Indians are united about, it has to be cricket. It’s the most popular sport in the country aside from football. Cricket is so popular in this country that you’ll find many cricket clinics scattered in there.

Even kids or teens are out on the streets to play a game of cricket. The love of Indians for this sport makes sports betting their favorite way to gamble.

If you’re not into sports, you should be happy to know that casinos are also legal in this country. You can still place bets and play on online casinos while you’re there. Just make sure that you check casino tips and strategies from reputable sites before you place your bets.

• Participate in Festivals

There are many festivals that are held in different parts of India each year. If you already know when you’re traveling to India, check which festivals will happen while you’re there. One of the famous festivals there is during the harvest period in Kerala.

They celebrate this with Onam, which is a 10-day festival of feasting. It’s a fun festival that consists of kite flying and camel festivals. It’s not just a typical celebration as most festivals in India are colorful and rich in rituals and activities.

• Track India’s Famous Big Five

India is also famous for its big five. The big five are the wild animals that you can find in the wildlife of the country. India is known for its big cats. The Bengal tigers, Asiatic lions, snow leopards, clouded leopards, and Indian leopards are big cats that you can spot in India’s wildlife.

These tigers can be found in different places in India, so make sure that you schedule a trip in the different reserves and wildlife areas in Ladakh, Kerala, the Kanchenjunga Biosphere Reserve, and Gujarat State.

• Eat authentic Indian Food

Indian food is quite a staple for spice lovers. When traveling, part of exploring a country is through its cuisine or food. India surely has a lot to offer when it comes to tickling your taste buds. The flavors present in authentic Indian cuisine are sweet, salty, sour, pungent, bitter, and astringent.

Some of the famous and must-try dishes while you’re in this country are Indian Thali, Egg Curry, Curry Mutton, Paneer Butter Masala, and many other rice dishes. Know that Indians are fond of having rice and so you’ll most likely have rice in all the meals that you’ll have during your stay here.

Now, these are just a few things that you should do while you’re in India. Know that this place has many cultures and traditions. Every state or part of India may have different practices and a day or few may not be enough to witness it all.