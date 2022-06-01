Self-drive experience in Arusha national park Tanzania

Ready to experience Arusha National Park? Arusha Town is the tourists hub in for all Tanzania Safaris to northern circuit , Don’t miss a visit to Arusha National Park which is adjacent to Kilimanjaro Airport which is the international connecting airport for Safaris to Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, Lake Manyara & Tarangire National Park which is the best destinations for big five watching experiences in Tanzania.

Detailed Self-drive Trip in Arusha National Park

Figuring out the right destination to travel during your Summer Vacation as an individual or as a family? Don’t over think as there are virgin destinations that can be explored on short term or long term adventure that come with a combined wildlife and mountain climbing.

Africa, there are several countries which are unique that include the beautiful Republic of Tanzania which is found in the Eastern region of the continent in the east African community that is geographical community comprised of 5 member states like Tanzania , Kenya , Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi , South Sudan and Democratic republic of Congo.

Self-Drive safari in Tanzania will encompasses several attractions including national parks, sanctuaries, reserves, cities and many others which can be done on long vacation without missing relaxation at the Zanzibar beaches on Indian Ocean.

If you’re flying into Tanzania via Kilimanjaro Airport which was named after the volcano that is known to be highest peak in Africa that attracts Mountaineers to summit to the peak before extending to Arusha national park.

During your visit to Arusha National Park, you will spot the prominent volcano- Mount Meru with an elevation of 4566m in the Arusha region of the north eastern Republic of Tanzania is Arusha National park. Check out for off road adventures on Self-Drive East Africa.

The small park-Arusha national park is varied with spectular landscapes in three areas – the Meru crater funnels the Jekukumia River in the west, Ngurdoto crater in the south-east and the shallow alkaline momella lakes in the north-east.

With just about 200 square miles, Arusha national park host a variety of landscapes like the vast savannah, rainforests consisting of the acacia woodlands and the alpine vegetation that are on the higher reaches of Mount Meru. Also the park has a rich variety of wildlife including the highest population of giraffes. Among the other wildlife in the park include cape buffalos, zebras, leopards, elephants, warthogs, bushbucks, and primate species like the blue monkey, the black and white colobus monkeys and also the bird species.

The small national park can be fully explored during a self-drive exercise or a guided-safari trip. This will be done during the encounter of several park activities including game drives, nature walks and many others. These activities shall be a great lead to several park attractions including;

Attractions to watch while at Arusha National park during self-drive.

Wildlife: Arusha national park has got a rich variety of wildlife besides its coverage. The park has the largest population of giraffes. Among the other animals include elephants, warthogs, buffalos, zebras, leopards, bushbucks, and others. It is also a home to some primate species like the black and white colobus monkeys, the blue monkeys and others.

Mount. Meru: Mount Meru is just 6km away forming a backdrop to the views from the park to the east. The mount is the second highest peak in Tanzania after Mount Kilimanjaro.

Bird species: Arusha National park is one of the birders haven in the republic of Tanzania. The park is a home to over 400 bird species including the Narina trogon, bar-tailed trogon, starling and others.

Things to do in Arusha National park during a self-drive experience

Game drives: Besides its small size, Arusha National park has fabulous variety of wildlife. Explore the park to the fullest by taking part in the guided game drive that can occur in the Ngurdoto crater where the largest population of elephants, buffalos, and hippos are located.

Canoe safari: Enjoy scenic views of the park and the thirst wildlife coming to drink water on the shores while on a canoe trip along the shallow waters of Momella Lake for 2-3 hours.

Besides Arusha National park, the canoe experiences are only offered by Lake Manyara and Lake Duluti in Arusha.

Nature walk or walking safaris: Accompanied by a parker ranger, enjoy a nature walk through the different forests and savannah habitats as you are viewing wildlife in their habitats from a safer distance. Enjoy the walk as you spot the different bird species in the park including Narina trogon, bar tailed trogon, starling, flamingos and others.

How to get to Arusha National park

The best way to reach to the park is by driving since it is only a 45-minute drive from Arusha which is the beginning point of any northern circuit safari in Tanzania.

Accommodations at Arusha National park

Arusha National park has got a number of accommodations ranging from different rates like luxury, mid-range and budget rates. Among the accommodations include Kutoka lodge, Ngare Sero mountain lodge, Original Maasai lodge, Kilimanjaro Eco lodge, Olerai lodge, Karama lodge, Meru view lodge, Airport planet lodge. Arusha Giraffe lodge and others.

Best times to go at Arusha National park

Dry season which is from June to September and December to March is the best time to visit Arusha National park. This is because it is the best time to spot the different wildlife and also participate in different enjoying activities like safari walking, bird watching and game drives.

In Conclusion, its recommended starting your journey in Arusha, its worth spending a few days enjoying the Arusha national Park before a embarking to visit the other national Parks Lake Manyara, Ngorongoro crater, Tarangire & Serengeti on Self-drive Safari in Tanzania in 4x4 Tanzania with Rooftop Tent, Camping Gears & Fridge.