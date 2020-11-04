Travel guide to the best casinos the UK has to offer

Whether you’re travelling to the UK or you’re a local, one of the most exciting ways to have a night out is at the casino. And despite what you may think, you don’t need to head to Las Vegas or Macau to get a fantastic casino experience. While some of the best are online, there are still a variety of excellent options when it comes to visiting and land-based casinos across the whole of the UK - there’s so many to choose from!

We’ve compiled a list of the top 7 casinos to visit for an evening of gambling fun.

Hippodrome Casino, London

The Hippodrome Casino is one of the biggest casinos in the popular tourist destination, London. In fact, it’s one of the most well-known and largest in the UK. An impressive entertainment complex, the casino is home to three floors of gaming and the UK’s only Pokerstars LIVE deck. With games like slots, Blackjack, dice, Roulette, Baccarat and more, there’s an array of different options available for visitors. As an entertainment complex, it also hosts some fantastic live shows including Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live - one of the West End’s biggest hits of the year - in their state-of-the-art, 325 seat theatre. It’s also where you’ll find Heliot Steak House, awarded one of the best steak restaurants in the capital.

Victoria Gate Casino, Leeds

Known as the ‘super casino of the North’, Victoria Gate Casino in Leeds is one of the newest on the list and is home to more tables than any other casino in the North of England with Roulette, Three Card poker, Blackjack, Punto Blanco, slots and more. The casino is a great destination for a night out in Leeds, as well as for sports fans who can frequent the Live Bar to watch their favourite teams play on 41 huge screens. Victoria Gate Casino also has a fantastic food and drink offering for all manner of evenings including intimate dinners, casual catch-ups and parties. They also offer a loyalty reward scheme which is worth it if you’re thinking of coming for multiple visits!

The Grosvenor Casino, Birmingham

One of the best places to gamble in the West Midlands, the Grosvenor Casino is a chain of casinos that are across the UK, many with 24-huour facilities. Based in the Fiveways Leisure complex in the heart of Birmingham city centre, the casino is a fantastic day and night leisure destination with numerous games including Roulette, poker and Blackjack tables as well as popular slot games including Lucky Lady’s Charm and Cleopatra. They also are home to a restaurant and entertainment lounge and like several of the other casinos on this list, are a fantastic spot to pop in for some live sporting action.

Alea Casino, Glasgow

No trip to Glasgow would be complete without a visit to the Alea Casino. Spread over two floors with views of the city skyline and the River Clyde, it’s an atmospheric location with all you could possibly want from an exciting night out. The Alea Casino is home to a wide range of casino games including American roulette, blackjack, electronic gaming, slots, card poker and more. They also host live entertainment every single weekend for those who want a break from the games as well as meals at their Waterfront restaurant and a sports bar and cocktail menu.

Rainbow Casino, Birmingham

The Rainbow Casino is another luxury casino destination in the West Midlands, offering a range of casino games including blackjack, Roulette, 3 Card Poker, Slots and more. Said to have some of the friendliest and most helpful staff, it often ranks as one of the best in the UK. They’re also the home to a bar and restaurant, with complimentary tea, coffees, hot chocolates and select soft drinks available to all guests. It’s also a great spot to view live sporting events from around the world, as the Rainbow Casino has several large screens featuring Sky Sports, Box Nation and BT Sport. For football fans, the Rainbow Casino shows all of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League Games. Plan in advance and book one of their various party packages for an added entertainment and hospitality experience.

Genting Hotel & Casino, Birmingham

Another great option in Birmingham is the Genting Hotel & Casino. A mix of class, tranquillity and luxury, the Genting Hotel & casino is set in Resorts World Birmingham and is the perfect place for people who want to eat, sleep and play in an upscale setting. Like the other casinos, the Genting Hotel & Casino offers some of the world’s best casino games including Blackjack, Baccarat, Three Card Poker, Electronic Roulette and more. The hotel itself in Resorts World is home to some dining from renowned chefs as well as favourites in the building including Zizzi, Las Iguanas, Nando’s, Miller and Carter and TGI Fridays. There’s loads of gaming and entertainment experiences to be had in the proximity and some great shopping opportunities at the outlet across the road. An all-around perfect destination for luxurious gaming and entertainment escape.