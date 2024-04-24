The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives Introduces Unforgettable Summer Camp for Kids

As the summer season approaches, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering young explorers a summer unlike any other with the launch of its annual Summer Camp for children. Running from July 1 to August 31, 2024, the program will be hosted at the Lil’ Shark Kids Club and throughout the resort, a secure and stimulating environment where kids aged 4-12 can learn, play, express themselves, and make new friends.

Designed as a thrilling Maldivian adventure, the Summer Camp is an opportunity for the kids to transform into bold explorers of the island’s natural wonders, discover new passions, and develop exciting skills. From whipping up delicious creations in Culinary Classes and Mocktail Mixers, to planting coral reefs as Underwater Explorers, the experience promises a treasure trove of cherished memories for every photo album and Instagram feed.

Alongside beloved vacation pastimes like movies under the stars and arts & crafts, The Standard Huruvalhi will be offering a unique selection of progressive activities as well. Budding artists can unleash their creativity in Arts & Crafts sessions, while aspiring photographers learn to capture the island’s beauty with the Camera Crew program. Little Yogis can discover the joys of mindfulness and movement, and Earthy Explorers can get their hands dirty learning about nature through gardening.

For the young achievers, the resort’s Tennis Titans program will hone their skills on the court, while the English Express offers a fun way to learn the language through play. Traditional Boduberu lessons will introduce them to the rhythmic beats of Maldivian culture.

Parents seeking relaxation haven’t been overlooked. As the offspring are immersed in their adventures, adults can enjoy a secluded switch-off with blissful treatments at The Standard Spa, explore the resort’s many dining options, or relax by the serene adults-only pool. Daily parties and events like waterpark fun, pool parties, BBQs, karaoke nights, bonfire with marshmallows and movies under the stars will keep the whole family entertained throughout their stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Awarded the ‘Best Resort for Families’ by T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, The Standard Huruvalhi, Maldives makes island living a breeze with its evergreen ‘Families That Stay Together’ package. Starting at USD 1468++ per night for a four-night stay, the families get to enjoy:

- An All-Inclusive Plus Meal Plan

- A beach dinner under the stars

- Mixology fun for all

- Guided snorkeling with an underwater photo session

- Cozy movie nights beneath the constellations

- Unlimited ice cream

- Access to Lil’ Shark Kids’ Club and Slip, Slide, Splash! inflatable water park

- Yoga, babysitting, and more.

- The Summer Camp is complimentary for children staying at the resort. For more information and to book the ‘Families That Stay Together’ package, click here.

About Standard International (The Standard Hotels):

Created in 1999, The Standard hotels are known for their taste-making clientele, their pioneering design, and their unrelenting un-standard-ness. With 8 hotels in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Maldives, Hua Hin and the upcoming Asia flagship, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon slated to open in 2022 the goal of every Standard project – be it a hotel, a rooftop discotheque, or a magazine – is to defy conventions, up the aesthetic stakes, and deliver an experience that can only be had at The Standard. The Standard’s irreverent and playful sensibility, combined with a careful consideration of design, detail and service, have established its reputation as a pioneer of hospitality, travel, dining, nightlife, and beyond. Sansiri PLC, Thailand’s leading real estate developer made its first investment into Standard International in late November 2017, which increased over time, making Sansiri PLC the majority stakeholder. http://www.standardhotels.com @thestandard

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives:

Your Maldivian dreams are about to come true at The Standard’s first island escape. A short sea plane ride away from Male our oasis offers a unique blend of relaxation and social life, perfect for romantic escape or a getaway with everyone you know. Whether you are relaxing in an overwater villa, floating in our lagoon, or settled on a pristine sandy beachfront, each of our 115 villas will feature their own private lounge deck and pool. Fill your days with snorkelling in our naturally protected house reef for diving deep on boat excursions through the local waters. Physical activity not your thing? Relax in our indoor hydrotherapy oasis. The Standard Spa, complete with a communal hammam, an aroma steam, daily yoga, personal training and nine private treatment rooms to leave your body refreshed. No Standard stay is ever complete without a night to remember; so, whether you are dancing to tribal beats at a beach bonfire or at our glass-bottom, overwater nightclub, the only thing that will end the fun is sunrise. Rinse, repeat and book your island getaway at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives.