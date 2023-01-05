The Four Biggest iGaming Events to Travel for in 2023

With governments altering restrictions and access continuing to grow, the iGaming industry is booming around the world. As a result, more and more iGaming events are springing up as well, as a means of professional development, networking, and industry news. Here’s a look at four of the biggest iGaming events that can be traveled to in 2023.

ICE London – London, February 2023

The year starts strong for the iGaming industry with the ICE London event in early February.

Held in the heart of the United Kingdom, ICE London boasts over 35,000 global attendees, more than 650 exhibitions, and countless networking opportunities across four days. The event prides itself on being forward-thinking and out of the box, presenting itself as the space where industry leaders come together to share ideas, display innovative problems and connect to move the iGaming space forward.

ICE London will run from 6-9 February at the ExCeL London.

Casino Esports Conference – Las Vegas, February 2023

One of the largest growth areas in the iGaming industry is betting on esports, with the market projected to be worth US$5.743 billion by 2030.

The leading conference focused on this area of iGaming is the Casino Esports Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event attracts speakers and attendees from around the world who have expertise in the esports space or are looking to further their knowledge. In its seventh year, the Casino Esports Conference covers all aspects of esports, from regulatory changes to the legal and policy side of the industry.

The casino Esports Conference will take place from the 27th of January to the 1st of February off Harmon Ave in Las Vegas, Nevada.

iGaming NEXT – New York City, March 2023

One of the premier iGaming events in the calendar occurs in March 2023 in New York City.

The iGaming NEXT conference is a premium, boutique event that will see approximately 650 iGaming professionals and investors convene in Midtown West, New York for three days. The event’s focus is heavily on networking, with various opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals and future business partners.

Gaming Expo Francophone Africa – Casablanca, March 2023

For those interested in some of the emerging iGaming markets, the Gaming Expo Francophone Africa is the event to travel to in 2023.

Hosted in Casablanca, Morocco in March 2023, this iGaming conference is focused on entering and thriving in the French-speaking iGaming market. It brings together current operators from the African and European markets, to talk about the regulatory challenges and requirements necessary to succeed in the industry, as well as different opportunities and emerging technologies.

Outside of the conference itself, this event is held in a brilliant location. Morocco has a thriving tourist scene, and Casablanca is at the heart of it. With this conference being held in the Barceló Anfa Casablanca, it represents a perfect opportunity to travel for work and pleasure.