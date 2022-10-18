The All-Inclusive Resort in Montego Bay Where the Party Never Stops

Sandals Montego Bay is Sandals flagship resort and a true original. Spanning the best private, white-sand beach in Jamaica, this playful and romantic all-inclusive resort is where the world first fell in love with Sandals.

The calm, reef-protected beach is perfect for every type of water sport and guests can indulge in unlimited dining at twelve gourmet restaurants serving authentic regional cuisine.

At this years World Travel Awards Caribbean ceremony held in jamaica and amid spectacular cultural dance performances and stirred by Caribbean beats, over the course of the evening, Sandals Resorts was honored with 14 awards including the coveted Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand for the 29th year in a row.

At this magical resort experience the casual island vibe from the comfort of your private seaside suite where our Butler Elite await to fulfill your every whim. Everything is just steps from water’s edge and, best of all, it’s all included.

Why not try an indulgent Oceanfront Swim-up Butler Suite w/ Patio and Tranquility Soaking Tub?

These magnificent swim up suites are newly built and reside in the garden level of the Almonds building. Stunning oceanfront views are featured from the swim-up river pool as well as the private patio equipped with a bistro set and Tranquility Soaking Tub for two. Elegant interior details include custom crafted furnishings, a king-sized bed, a large HD smart TV, cutout ceiling with recessed lighting, and a spacious open floor plan with aquatic accents. The spa style bathroom is outfitted with a dual-faucet, long vessel sink with a back-lit mirror and features a walk in overhead rain shower. Guests staying in these vibrant suites will also enjoy the attentive service of a personal butler and 24-hour in-room dining. This category also includes round-trip Private BMW Luxury Airport Transfers from Sangster International Airport (MBJ) & Norman Manley International Airport (KIN).

Impeccable service, exquisitely-prepared international cuisine, and a romantic ambience make every dining experience at Sandals Montego Bay absolutely extraordinary. Each restaurant features their very own chefs dedicated to every authentic detail, giving you the same phenomenal culinary experience you’d expect in the most acclaimed restaurants across the globe.

With their exclusive Stay at 1, Play at 2 Program, your dining options expand to 21 restaurants. You can extend your diving experiences to exotic underwater playgrounds at one additional resort. Enjoy the vibrant nightlife that’s every-changing from night to night at all resorts in Montego Bay. Complimentary round-trip transfers between resorts are part of the Sandals Luxury Included® difference.

With an awe inspiring 21 restaurants at this resort and six bars, you’re literally spoilt for choice!

From the Sands to the Courts

Whether it’s one of their high-energy fitness classes, a personalized training session, or a solo workout using state-of-the-art fitness equipment, you will be sure to find the fun in fitness!



In the water or on dry land, there’s something for everyone at Sandals Montego Bay. You can do as much as you want to do - even complimentary scuba diving* in spectacular waters - or absolutely nothing at all because it’s all included. All the time.

Sail away and indulge in a vast array of all-inclusive water sports. With top-of-the-line equipment, professional staff and unparalleled tropical locations, you can choose to fly across the water - propelled by wind, motor or muscle-power - or dive beneath its pristine surface. While other all-inclusive resorts claim to include all water sports, only Sandals includes a full range of motorised* and non-motorised water sports.

The Party Continues After Hours

By day, white-sand beaches, shady divans, and Caribbean rum concoctions are the inspiration for high-spirited gatherings. When the sun goes down, the night is transformed into something magically exotic with acrobats, fire-eaters and beach party extravaganzas that feature endless culinary delights.

For much more on what this special and unique resort has to offer, see https://www.sandals.co.uk/montego-bay/