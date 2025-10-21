Saigontourist Group’s Culinary Culture & Delicacies Festival Crowned World’s Best Culinary Festival

Last evening, beneath the warm Sardinian sunset and the grandeur of the Forte Village Resort, the World Culinary Awards 2025 celebrated the pinnacle of global gastronomy. Among Michelin-starred chefs, luxury resorts, and dining legends, one name carried the rhythm, colour, and soul of Vietnam — the Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture & Delicacies Festival, proudly crowned World’s Best Culinary Festival 2025.

The moment the announcement echoed through the ballroom, it wasn’t just a win for Saigontourist Group — it was a triumph for Vietnamese cuisine, culture, and creativity on the world stage.

A Culinary Carnival Like No Other

Imagine a festival where the air is perfumed with lemongrass and charcoal-grilled meats, where street-food artisans work side by side with award-winning chefs, and where every bite tells the story of a region, a people, and a heritage. That is the essence of the Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture & Delicacies Festival.

Hosted annually in Ho Chi Minh City, the festival transforms bustling boulevards and riverside promenades into a kaleidoscope of taste and tradition. Visitors wander between hundreds of food stalls, cooking stages, and cultural pavilions that celebrate the nation’s extraordinary culinary diversity — from the smoky richness of northern grilled pork skewers to the delicate sweetness of southern coconut desserts.

Each edition is a living museum of Vietnam’s food identity, blending performance, storytelling, and hands-on discovery. Here, a grandmother folds translucent bánh cuốn with effortless grace; there, a young chef experiments with modern plating of pho consommé. The festival bridges generations and styles, embodying the spirit of Vietnam — proud, inventive, and endlessly welcoming.

From Ho Chi Minh City to Sardinia: A Global Recognition

At the World Culinary Awards gala, the festival’s representatives took the stage to a standing ovation. For many, this recognition symbolized more than an accolade; it was a validation that Vietnam’s culinary arts — long beloved by travelers — now command global reverence.

The Forte Village Resort, with its coastal elegance and Mediterranean charm, made for a fitting backdrop. As the world’s culinary elite gathered along Sardinia’s luminous shoreline, Vietnam’s vibrant flavours were celebrated thousands of miles away from their origin — yet felt utterly at home.

This was a moment that transcended geography. A celebration of how authenticity, community, and passion can resonate universally.

Why This Festival Captures the Traveler’s Imagination

The Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture & Delicacies Festival isn’t just an event — it’s a journey. For travelers seeking immersive cultural experiences, few festivals offer such a delicious sense of place.

Authenticity Meets Adventure: Visitors can taste, learn, and create. Traditional craft villages showcase pottery, rice-paper making, and even coffee roasting — all tied to Vietnam’s culinary life.

Diversity on a Plate: More than 300 regional dishes, from coastal seafood to highland delicacies, offer an edible map of Vietnam’s landscape.

Atmosphere of Celebration: Music, dance, and art animate the streets, making it as much a cultural carnival as a food festival.





Sustainability and Heritage: The festival’s ethos celebrates local farmers, seasonal produce, and eco-conscious dining — ensuring that Vietnam’s culinary treasures endure for generations.

For food lovers, this is a must-visit destination event — one that promises not just meals, but memories.

Beyond the Award: The Heart of Vietnamese Hospitality

Behind the festival’s success lies the Saigontourist Group’s mission to showcase Vietnam’s warmth and generosity through its cuisine. Every year, the event draws hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists, united by a simple joy: sharing food together.

This spirit — of open tables, smiling faces, and communal laughter — is what transforms a culinary event into a cultural phenomenon. It’s what made the world take notice.

A Global Invitation

With its recognition as World’s Best Culinary Festival 2025, the Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture & Delicacies Festival now stands alongside the world’s great gastronomic gatherings — from Spain’s San Sebastián to Italy’s Alba truffle fair. Yet it remains unmistakably Vietnamese: soulful, lively, and rich with heritage.

For travelers with an appetite for discovery, this festival is not just a stop on the calendar — it’s a destination unto itself.

So, when the next edition lights up the streets of Ho Chi Minh City, follow the scent of grilled lemongrass and the sound of laughter. There, beneath strings of lanterns and the hum of celebration, you’ll find the heart of Vietnam — and the world’s newest culinary crown jewel.

To find out more visit https://saigontourist.com.vn/en/event/festival-of-culinary-culture-delicacies-saigontourist-group-2024-257