Resort & SPA Le Dune Named Italy’s Leading Beach Resort 2025

Resort & SPA Le Dune, a stunning coastal retreat in Italy, has been honored as Italy’s Leading Beach Resort 2025 at the World Travel Awards European Gala Ceremony, held last evening at the luxurious Forte Village Resort in Sardinia. The award recognizes the resort’s exceptional combination of beachfront beauty, luxurious accommodations, and world-class hospitality.

Tucked away on the pristine northern coast of Sardinia, Resort & SPA Le Dune is a Mediterranean haven where nature, luxury, and relaxation converge. Set against a backdrop of golden beaches and fragrant pine forests, this expansive resort offers a perfect blend of family-friendly fun, romantic escapes, and wellness retreats.

A Village of Five Unique Experiences

Resort & SPA Le Dune is more than a hotel—it’s a collection of five distinct accommodations, each with its own character and charm. Whether you’re drawn to the elegance of Le Sabine, the tranquility of La Duna Bianca, or the family-friendly vibe of Le Palme, every guest finds their ideal setting.

Each village features beautifully appointed rooms and suites, lush gardens, and easy access to the resort’s private beach, where the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean invite endless relaxation.

Dining Across Cultures and Flavors

With multiple restaurants spread across the resort, guests can indulge in a culinary journey that spans traditional Sardinian fare, fresh seafood, and international cuisine. From romantic candlelit dinners to casual beachside lunches, every meal is crafted with local ingredients and Mediterranean flair.

Wellness & Rejuvenation

The resort’s Le Dune SPA is a sanctuary of serenity. Offering a range of treatments—from massages and facials to holistic therapies—the spa is designed to restore balance and vitality. Guests can unwind in the Turkish bath, soak in the whirlpool, or enjoy a peaceful moment in the relaxation area.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the well-equipped gym, yoga sessions, and outdoor activities like tennis, hiking, and water sports.

Family-Friendly Paradise

Families are warmly welcomed at Le Dune, with dedicated kids’ clubs, playgrounds, and entertainment programs tailored to different age groups. The resort’s spacious layout and variety of pools make it easy for parents and children to enjoy quality time together while also finding moments of personal relaxation.

Nature and Sustainability

Surrounded by protected natural landscapes, the resort emphasizes eco-conscious practices. From energy-efficient systems to locally sourced produce, Le Dune is committed to preserving the beauty of Sardinia while offering guests a luxurious and responsible stay.

Why Choose Resort & SPA Le Dune?

Diverse Accommodation Options: Five distinct hotels within one resort

Beachfront Location: Direct access to one of Sardinia’s most beautiful beaches

Gourmet Dining: Multiple restaurants with varied cuisines

Wellness Retreat: Full-service spa and fitness facilities

Family-Friendly: Activities and services for all ages

Sustainable Luxury: Eco-friendly practices in a natural setting

Representatives from Resort & SPA Le Dune expressed pride in receiving the prestigious accolade, highlighting the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while maintaining the highest standards of service and luxury. They emphasized that the award reflects the dedication of their team to creating unforgettable stays for every guest.

The World Travel Awards, widely regarded as the benchmark for excellence in the travel and tourism industry, celebrate achievements across all sectors of global tourism. Resort & SPA Le Dune’s recognition underscores Italy’s appeal as a top destination for beach vacations and highlights the resort’s role as a leader in providing premium seaside experiences.

With its stunning location, luxurious amenities, and dedication to exceptional service, Resort & SPA Le Dune continues to set the standard for beach resorts in Italy — a destination where relaxation, elegance, and the beauty of the Italian coastline come together in perfect harmony.