Recapturing the Road Trip With 5 of the World’s Most Scenic Routes

The road trip is back.

Some say we are now experiencing what they call a road trip renaissance. Cross-country driving, or what is now known as a self-drive holiday, has become the trend these days.

Jeff Cavins is the co-founder and CEO of Outdoorsy, the only online RV rental and outdoor travel market worldwide. He confirmed that road travel has once again become popular.

He declared that the sudden halt in leisure travel in 2020 and 2021 has somehow created a revenge travel effect. Outdoorsy’s RV transactions, which reached new peaks in sales beginning in 2020, are a testament to this.

Indeed, more travelers now prefer road maps over boarding passes, cruise ship itineraries, and train tickets, for a good reason. The pandemic continues to pose a health threat in today’s reality. The three most prominent things in people’s minds are cleanliness, safety, and convenience while they travel. A road trip is just the ticket.

Going in a private vehicle means no more being herded like sheep as you board a tour bus and no more queuing on the airplane. Instead, road trip travel affords you the freedom to drive yourself to the place you are staying. You can stop at points of interest at any time, and the vehicle can be owned or rented. It’s all up to you.

So hit the open road, sit back, relax, and press that cruise control button. Here are five scenic routes you can take for that perfect little self-drive holiday.

The Loneliest Road in America

Nevada’s Highway 50 is right up your alley if you want to go on a meditative road trip. The straight road stretches on forever. You can drive for hours without seeing any signs of life, not even gasoline stations.

You can go straight through for 6 hours or take your time and do it in 3 days. Start from Reno and end up in the Great Basin National Park.

The Great Ocean Road Down Under

An ideal road trip for the family, the Great Ocean Road in Australia offers koala sightings while driving through spectacular scenery. Pass through a bizarre rock formation in the sea called the Twelve Apostles or stop at some surf spots. You can also do a hike at Great Otway National Park.

The Amalfi Coast of Italy

Take a self-drive holiday from Sorrento to Salerno. The drive takes about two hours, but an overnight stay at Amalfi is a must. Amalfi is an ancient town with a 13th-century cathedral.

The gorgeous island of Capri is also a world-famous spot in the Bay of Naples you don’t want to miss. Stop at the hilltop town of Ravello and end your trip in Salerno.

The Icefields Parkway of Canada

This road trip is considered one of the most scenic drives in the world and will take you through rocky mountains and turquoise lakes. First, admire the majestic Athabasca Falls and take a walk onto Columbia Icefield. Then, go up the viewpoint above Peyto Lake and look for grizzly bears while riding the gondola at Lake Louise.

The Skeleton Coast of Namibia

This stretch of the coastal desert makes for a brooding and contemplative drive. It is known as the Skeleton Coast of Namibia because of more than 500 shipwrecks in that stretch. It truly makes for a unique adventure.

Don’t forget to visit the seal colony at Cape Cross. Marvel at the African wildlife at Skeleton Coast National Park while taking pictures of the eerie landscape.

Summary

The road trip is as important as your destination, so take your time and enjoy the drive.

Before you embark on that self-drive holiday, ensure you know the speed and traffic regulations. When driving in another country, ensure you have your international driver’s license. Click here to learn more information on international driving permits.