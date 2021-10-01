Qatar Airways Privilege Club and utu partner to redefine tax-free shopping for travellers

utu is proud to welcome Qatar Airways Privilege Club, the loyalty programme of the World’s Best Airline, as its latest partner. As part of the biggest upheaval in the history of tax-free shopping, this new partnership will reward travellers with a significant value addition to their international tax-free shopping experience. From January 18, 2022 members of Qatar Airways Privilege Club will be able to benefit from a 25% increase in the value of their tax refunds by converting them into Qmiles, making their tax refunds even more rewarding.

utu provides a simple way to boost tax refunds on purchases made abroad and convert them into Qmiles. Travellers can benefit from higher tax refund values simply by entering their utu Tax Free Card number on their tax-free forms, and choosing Qatar Airways Privilege Club from the utu Tax Free app as their preferred refund method.

By leveraging the virtual utu Tax Free Card in the utu Tax Free app, Privilege Club members will now be able to boost their VAT refund value by 25%. As a special launch offer until March 31, 2022, Privilege Club members will collect 1,000 bonus Qmiles in addition to 4,167 Qmiles for every tax refund transaction above USD 100.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club is the latest airline loyalty programme to join utu’s new service, which aims to revolutionize tax-free shopping. Travellers purchasing tax-free with the utu card gain a greater choice of rewards, an easier and more convenient reward claiming process, and significantly greater value in terms of Qmiles collected.

Drawing on its deep industry experience, utu believes travellers should be getting more value and a better experience when it comes to tax refunds. Tax-free shopping is available in 50 countries across the globe, including France, Italy, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, and the UAE. utu allows travellers to claim back the Value Added Tax (VAT) or Goods and Services Tax (GST) for purchases in countries they visit. By the time a refund is processed by VAT refund operators, shoppers typically only receive about half of the total value of the VAT refund they are due. utu is transforming tax-free shopping worldwide by empowering travellers with the freedom to obtain a higher VAT refund, something they have been unable to do until now.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated: “Our partnership with utu will allow Privilege Club members the best value out of their trips. Starting today, members will not only be able to enjoy tax free shopping at 50 countries and earn Qmiles on their travels, but they can even get more value out of their tax refunds when converted to Qmiles. This collaboration is a testament of our dedication towards introducing new ways to earn Qmiles, offering members more unique opportunities to bring them closer to their next reward.”

Asad Jumabhoy, co-founder and CEO of utu, comments: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, the loyalty programme of the World’s Best Airline, to open up a new world of better value, choice and opportunities for Privilege Club members. We believe the partnership is another valuable way Qatar Airways Privilege Club is providing exceptional travel experiences leading up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM and beyond.”