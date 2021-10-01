Places you should visit in the UK

The pandemic had so many borders closed that traveling was impossible. Now that measures are put in place and vaccines developed, more countries are open to visitors. If you have been thinking of traveling, then you should come to the UK.

There are many amazing places to visit and many great sites to see. If you have ever visited the UK before, this is a great time to go. If there is anything the pandemic has shown us, it’s that tomorrow is not promised. Here are some of the places you can visit when you come to the UK.

London

If you come to the UK, then you should visit London. London is like the heart of London, and missing out on it means you miss out on so much that the country has to offer. Some of the best online casinos in the UK have been made in London. London is the perfect place for you to learn about UK’s culture and you can also go see the Crown Jewels Museum.

There is so much to see in London that you need to make it more than a day’s trip. Getting a trip advisor will ensure that you do not miss out on anything. Make a bucket list of all the places you want to see in London, from Big Ben to Westminster Abbey. Ensure you also take plenty of pictures for keepsakes.

Ancient Stonehenge

Stonehenge has such an interesting story behind it that makes more people drawn to it. It is believed to have been a place where people would worship in the past. There have also been theories that they were used for time travel, although these are just stories so far.

Whether they were used for worship or for time travel, this area gets a lot of attention. Stonehenge is located in such a scenic place and a great welcome if you do not like buildings.

The Cotswolds and Lake District

If you love seeing ancient homes preserved so well, they look new in this era; you should see the stone houses in Cotswolds. Walking these streets will take you to the past when life was much simpler.

Besides the amazing houses, you can also do horseback riding and biking on the streets. It is such a serene environment, and you will love the breath of fresh air away from the cities in the UK.

Medieval York

If there is one thing you can expect to find in the UK, it has to be cities that have been preserved so well you feel like you walked into an old novel. The city is home to the Church of England, one of the UK’s largest medieval churches. The structure is so gothic and shows just how old the building is.

Historians had traced it back to the 3rd century when Christianity was still spreading. If you love ancient architecture, you will enjoy looking up ad the building and admiring the stained glass and the decorated interiors other than the church, which takes center stage. You can also visit the city museum and learn more about the city and people’s way of life in ancient times.

Cambridge and Oxford

If you are a scholar or simply love walking in the halls of academia, then you will love your trip to Cambridge and Oxford. These universities have been around for years and only take the best of the best into their programs. Even though they are 128 kilometers apart, they bear some similarities.

You can take a tour of the schools and see what they have to offer. If you go at the right time, then you can always catch the rowing games that happen. Since there are so many airlines opening up to travel to Europe, you can get on one of those.

Edinburgh

If you love Scotland, then the trip to Edinburg will be something you should look forward to. The city is a mix of medieval and modern architecture, and seeing all these exist peacefully is a great sight.

Edinburg is frequented by many tourists each year because of how it looks and its attractions. You can visit the Royal Palace and look at Scotland’s royal jewels or go to the Scottish National War Memoriam. There are so many places you can visit in Scotland, and all you have to do is figure out which of these areas are worth your time.

Windsor castle

If you love green expansive lawns and great castles, then you should definitely go to Windsor Castle. It is the world’s largest inhabited castle. It serves as the summer residence for most of the royal family, which makes it even more interesting.

Since it’s a short train ride from London, you can add it to your London bucket list. The castle has so much to offer, and by the time you are done walking across the 10kkm castle, you will have so many memories for days to come.

The UK has so much to offer in terms of historical architecture and how that was added to modern-day development.

If you want to walk across streets that you read in books growing up, then you should plan a trip to the UK. Take your time and figure out which areas you want to visit so you can plan your trip beforehand. It will make the entire trip memorable for you.