All you should know about airport parking

In the past, airports were simple transfer points for travelers between sky and ground. Travelers often took cabs to and from the airport, so the parking lots around airports were almost empty. Nonetheless, the introduction of paid airport parking lots with optimal lighting and security in Cleveland in the 1950s changed this.

Travel dipped with the start of covid-19 in 2020 as governments scrambled to contain the virus and people opted to save the little cash they had in the face of declining economies. Between January and October 2020, the tourism sector reported a 70% decrease in international travel compared to the same timeframe in 2019. As travel resumes thanks to recovering economies and reducing covid-19 numbers, airport parking has also changed from its inception in the 1950s.

The security issues and economic trends have challenged the free airport parking available in the past. Moreover, airports have become more than simple transfer points with the introduction of restaurants and shops to diversify revenue streams. To help you understand these changes, here are some facts on how airport parking works and how to make it work for you.

Types of airport parking

You have six main options for airport parking nowadays. Here are these alternatives:

1. Cell phone waiting zones are remote lots that allow drivers waiting for a pickup to park for free.

2. Pickup and drop-off zones that give cars curbside access to an airport’s entrance for a maximum of 15 minutes.

3. Short-term parking is meant for those who will use it for a maximum of four hours.

4. Off-site parking is not affiliated with airports and offers discounted rates for short and long-term parking.

5. On-site long-term parking is meant for those who want to park their cars for the entire time they are away.

6. On-site car rental lots are for rental car companies that offer their services to travelers.

How to save on airport parking fees

Airport parking can make for a surprisingly huge travel expense when not properly prepared for. In addition to these tips, below are other ways of saving money on your parking fee.

• Choose an airport wisely. Though the average airport parking fee is $21 per day, some airports charge as much as $60 per day. If the airport from which you are flying is too expensive, consider checking nearby smaller airports for better parking deals.

• Follow airport social media platforms to get discounts. Some airports offer discounted parking rates for those who follow their social media platforms. Moreover, discounts and free parking are announced on airport social media profiles. By following them, you will be among the first clients to know and clinch the often limited deals.

• Find the lowest parking fees online. Thankfully, you now have some websites that aggregate airport parking offers, deals, and rates to find you the best fit for your budget. If, for example, you are trying to get the cheapest deal for Liverpool airport parking, Parkos can help you save costs by comparing the fees, getting the best deals then booking your spot on the platform.

• Get a customized rate. As a frequent flier, you can get a customized airport parking fee rate at most airports. You can also cut parking fees by opting for long-term parking deals.

• Get credit cards that reward you with airport parking. Some credit cards offer airport parking deals to clients for every dollar spent. Consider getting these to cut your parking costs.

How to maintain safety when using airport parking?

Airport parking lots are safe because most airports spend millions on top-notch security systems. Nonetheless, you should still take steps to guarantee your car’s maximum safety at the parking lot. Here are a few ways of minimizing your car’s security hazards in airport parking lots.

• Pick a parking spot under surveillance rather than one far away from cameras.

• Avoid showcasing any valuable items you leave in the car, like laptops and cameras.

• Double-check to ensure you have securely locked all doors and set the alarm.

• Invest in a car anti-theft device like steering wheel immobilizers or a tracking system.

• Park near doors, elevators, or exits when possible so that your car is more visible to people.

• Park with the car’s trunk facing out to boost its visibility from the aisles.

With the information above, you can now confidently choose airport parking when flying next time. It is advisable to be careful with your parking ticket because losing it will mean paying a hefty penalty. You can leave it in the car to reduce the chances of losing it during your travels. Moreover, consider taking a photo of the vehicle in the parking lot. This will come in handy if you forget where you parked your car and for insurance purposes in case anything happens to the car.