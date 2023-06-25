Operation Strait Passage: A Logistical Challenge at the Strait of Gibraltar

Strait of Gibraltar sky view from Morocco to Spain

Each year during June and July, millions of Moroccan and Algerian people travel across Europe to cross the Stretch of Gibraltar to enjoy the traditions and holidays like the Eid al-Adha that takes place in their home country.

This seasonal event is often called one of the biggest flows of passersby between different continents. To handle the high traffic properly, the Strait of Gibraltar activates “Operation Strait Passage”, which runs from Jun 15 to Sep 15, wrapping the summer season completely.

The Strait of Gibraltar is one of the most significant routes in the whole world, the narrow stretch of water connects the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Sea, and gets a lot of maritime traffic each year, but the increase during summer is considerable,

Operation Strait Passage

The Special Civil Protection Plan also called Operation Marhaba was created in 1986 with the goal of offering a suitable service, better response, and high security to the increase in the volume of passengers crossing from Europe to Africa.

Working together with ferry companies like FRS, which have implemented special plans and over 20k agents to make sure the well-being of the people traveling.

The operation allows for Moroccans living in Europe to have a safe and easy return to their home countries to attend the holidays and celebrations, nor only that, the length of the operation ensures a safe return to the country of residency.

In previous years at least 2 Million people and 690.000 cars crossed successfully thanks to the amount of work by authorities and companies.

Many people have stated that the port authorities are helpful and clear the doubts of first-timers without any issue, help them with the paperwork, and pinpoint the passenger what to do and where to go next.

While veteran passersby that have done the crossing multiple times say with emphasis how the situation has been getting better each year compared with previous years.

2023 Crossing

This year an estimated flow of passersby of 3 Millions or more is expected, and at least 700k cars to cross the 13 km (8 miles) strait. The peak is usually during the end of June and beginning of July since most people travel to get in time for an important festivity that takes place on July 9, the Day of Sacrifice.

It’s well known that from Italy and France, you can find ferries to Morocco, but those routes are way longer and usually more expensive. Passengers prefer to ride to ports like Algeciras, Ceuta, or Melilla and then hop on a ferry to Morocco.

The Logistic

The logistics behind the operation and the large-scale movement are incredibly vast but its success rate grows each year, thanks to better planning and more people joining.

This year the participation of different entities is expected in both countries, from State Law officers, and translators to healthcare services, the Red Cross, and Social Workers. Those will assist the passengers in ports and on roads to make sure the smooth flow of traffic.