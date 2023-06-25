AI creates happier guests and increases hotel profitability, says AI pioneer

AI creates happier guests and increases hotel profitability, says tech pioneer Frank Reeves, who launched the first AI-powered booking engine in 2017.

allora.ai provides booking and retention technology to over 2000 hotels around the world. It recently joined forces with SHR Global to create a new global hospitality tech powerhouse, with an unrivalled suite of products using AI to maximize both the guest’s online experience and hotel revenue.

Reeves explains: “AI offers hotels the opportunity to really predict and respond to guest intent in real time. To know what they’re thinking, what they’re likely to do next. Even before they do.

“At allora.ai we’ve analyzed over 400 million online journeys – and counting - to ensure we really know what the guest wants – and what the hotel needs to do to encourage them to book. And once they’ve booked to ensure they don’t cancel their stay.

“Thanks to AI we can predict both current and future guest behavior, to always stay ahead of customer trends. We were very much ahead of everyone else in predicating the rapid rise of cancellations, which can be as high as 40% on some channels.

“But AI can predict when a guest is likely to cancel and can ensure they stay with a free room upgrade or complimentary bottle of wine. The end result is that the guest is pleasantly surprised and the hotel keeps the booking.

The merger earlier this year between Avvio and the SHR Group has brought together a unique set of hospitality tech capabilities with AI at their heart. In addition to the AI-powered allora.ai booking and retention engine SHR Group now brings together its entire suite of tools built to maximize both guest satisfaction and their own profitability, including the Allora.ai central reservation system (CRS), customer relation management (CRM) and loyalty systems.

“There’s never been a more powerful suite of tools at a hotel’s disposal to ensure total guest satisfaction coupled with increased hotel profitability,” Reeves explains. “We’re years ahead of our competitors when it comes to AI – and we know how it can create happier guests and greatly increase hotel profitability,” he says.

