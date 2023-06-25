Meili appoints new Chief Sales Officer to drive growth and innovation

Meili, a leading travel technology company, is proud to announce the appointment of Rob White as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO). White’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the company, as it continues to build a world-class team of experts to drive its next phase of growth.

White joins Meili from SkyFive, where he served as the Chief Commercial Officer and played a pivotal role in the company’s expansion and success as a disruptor in the in-flight connectivity space. Prior to that, he served as the Commercial Director at CarTrawler, where he successfully led global sales and business development for over 14 years. With over 15 years of experience in travel, White is renowned for his strategic vision and ability to develop and execute comprehensive sales strategies, making him the perfect fit to lead Meili’s sales operations and drive sustainable business expansion.

In his new role, White will be responsible for leading Meili’s sales team, identifying new growth opportunities, and fostering strategic partnerships to expand the company’s market presence. With his proven track record in driving business growth and spearheading commercial strategies in the travel market, Meili is confident that White will play a key role in driving the company’s growth and success.

White’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Meili, as the company continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its technology offerings. With his expertise and leadership, Meili is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for innovative mobility solutions and cement its position as a leader in the industry.

““We are thrilled to have Rob join us as our new CSO. His extensive experience and leadership in the travel industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales team and drive our growth strategy forward. We are confident that Rob will make an immediate impact and help us achieve our ambitious goals,”” said Meili’s CEO and Co-founder, Mike McGearty.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Meili, White said, ““Joining Meili is a significant milestone for me. I am thrilled to be part of its impressive growth journey and contribute to its mission to re-write the rules of mobility distribution. I am excited to work alongside the amazing team at Meili to drive revenue growth, foster strong customer relationships, and achieve our company goals. This is an incredible opportunity, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”“

