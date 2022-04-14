The Wild Game Cookbook - simple recipes for hunters and gourmets

This is a recipe book for both the aspiring home cook and the hands-on gourmet who is prepared to reframe their view on wild game. The Wild Game Cookbook helps keen cooks rediscover this organic, sustainable, and versatile meat. The book features delicious recipes that range from fine dining, to everyday meals, insightful information of handling and preparation, and aesthetic photography. Unleash the rich flavors of truly wild game with these recipes, and help save forests at the same time. Tapping into those natural food reserves can help rebalance woodland, where in the absence of predators such as wolves, many populations of deer and boar have soared.

MIKAEL EINARSSON is the chef of Brasserie Astoria in Stockholm. Einarsson has extensive culinary experience, having worked in a variety of kitchens. The Wild Game Cookbook is his fourth book and his first with gestalten.

HUBBE LEMON is a forester, hunter and game manager at Skebo mill in Sweden. He has been hunting and fishing since he was 10 years old, and spends time in the forest throughout the year. This is his first book.

By: Hubbe Lemon & Mikael Einarsson

Published by gestatlen

Features: Full color, hardcover, stitch bound, 204 pages Format: 18 × 24 cm, 7 × 9 1⁄2 inches

Price:€35(D) £35 $50(US)

ISBN: 978-3-96704-056-2

