Kyra Lounge: Asia’s Premier Airport Retreat Takes Luxury to New Heights

In the fast-paced world of international travel, finding a moment of calm and comfort can feel like a luxury. At Hong Kong International Airport, that luxury has been perfected. Recently named Asia’s Leading Airport Lounge at the 2025 Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards in Hong Kong, Kyra Lounge has redefined the airport experience—offering travelers a sanctuary of style, service, and serenity.

A Design That Delivers Calm

From the moment you step into Kyra Lounge, the atmosphere shifts. Inspired by the elegance of modern Asian design, the space features warm wood tones, soft lighting, and panoramic views of the runway. The layout is thoughtfully zoned to suit every traveler’s mood—whether you’re seeking quiet reflection, a productive workspace, or a cozy corner to unwind.

Private pods, plush seating, and curated art installations create an ambiance that feels more like a boutique hotel than an airport lounge.

Culinary Excellence Above the Clouds

Kyra Lounge elevates airport dining with a menu that rivals top restaurants. Guests can enjoy a rotating selection of gourmet dishes, from dim sum and sushi to international comfort food and plant-based options.

For early travelers, the breakfast spread includes fresh pastries, tropical fruits, and barista-crafted coffee—perfect for starting the day in style.





A Well-Deserved Honor

Being named Asia’s Leading Airport Lounge is a reflection of Kyra Lounge’s commitment to excellence. It’s not just a place to wait—it’s a destination in itself. For frequent flyers, luxury seekers, and those who believe travel should be as enjoyable as the destination, Kyra Lounge sets the gold standard.

Whether you’re arriving, departing, or simply passing through, Kyra Lounge transforms the airport experience into something truly exceptional.