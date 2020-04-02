International car rental company Green Motion introduces new customer and staff safety procedures

International car rental brand Green Motion today announced the roll out of its new customer and staff safety procedures in order to offer both its customers and staff added protection when collecting a rental vehicle.

The new safety procedures include the installation of protective screens, intensive location and vehicle cleaning and sanitisation programs, social distancing messaging, and staff adopting the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Founder & CEO of Green Motion Richard Lowden said, ““During the COVID-19 crisis, designated as an essential service in many countries, Green Motion has remained open providing vehicles to healthcare and key workers.”“

““As lockdowns are starting to ease around the world we are beginning to see the early signs of customers returning and choosing car rental as their chosen alternative to public transport and taxis. Our introduction and roll out of our new safety procedures are designed to give our customers and staff real protection and peace of mind.””

Richard went on to say, ““To allow customers to identify which of our locations have already implemented the customer and staff safety procedures, we have designed a shield logo that identifies that the protocol is active.”“

Richard also mentioned that Green Motion is seeing a tremendous surge in demand for its contactless rental solution, Drive & Go, which allows customers to book and pre-register via their app, and access their vehicle using their phone as a key, with no need to have to queue at the rental counter or have any human contact and as such they are rapidly deploying the Drive & Go service into many more destinations.

Green Motion operates a global franchise system that is available in 47 countries around the world. For more information please visit greenmotion.com