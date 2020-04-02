Inside the top 10 ultimate lockdown retreats from around the world!

The majority of the world’s population has been in some form of ‘lockdown’ for the best part of a month now. It is a pandemic on a scale not seen since the Spanish flu in 1917, so having to quarantine at home is a strange and unprecedented experience for most people.

Of course, what we define as ‘home’ varies greatly depending on who you speak to. While for many people this is a far from ideal situation, what about those who live in some of the most spectacular properties in the world? What must quarantine be like for them?

Here we lift the lid on ten such properties, ranging from the Scottish highlands to Barbados.

1) Villa Anahi, Ibiza

Of all the villas in Ibiza, Villa Anahi is the ultimate in laidback luxury; driftwood and bohemian design topped with out of this world alfresco spaces and a stunning infinity pool to boot. Pad around the sleek open plan kitchen, retreat to the games room and snooze on oversized loungers to the sound of the Mediterranean Sea. It’s close enough to everything that Ibiza is famed for but far enough away for a cliffside retreat filled with chilled out vibes.

2) Strathdon Castle, Scotland

From sapphire blue lochs to sky-piercing mountains, self-isolation in the Scottish Highlands is the ultimate in medieval romance and savage beauty. Inside turreted Strathdon Castle, there’s plenty of space for social distancing. Whether that is a nightcap in the lavish whiskey library, sinking into a rolltop bath or heading to the opulent drawing room to finish a novel, the castle’s mansion size proportions are perfect for lockdown retreats. That palatial feel extends to 18 acres of verdant Alice in Wonderland style gardens, so you can picnic, sunbathe or wander all by yourself.



3) Dimora Torricella, Florence

You’ll fall in love at first sight with Dimora Torricella, an alluring hideout with a la dolce vita atmosphere. It can hold up to 38 guests without even blinking an eye among its secret courtyards, verandahs and vineyards. Blending the antique with the artistic and then seamlessly adding two sleek swimming pools as well as a fitness centre, spa and Turkish bath, you never really have to see another soul. Bag the master bedroom and get the whole of the top floor to yourself along with panoramic amber-hued Florentine sunsets.

4) Cove Beach Mansion, Barbados

The cream of the crop when it comes to a powder white sand hideaway, Cove Beach Mansion is pure tropical bliss. Sail the Caribbean Sea solo on a luxury yacht, dive into the deep blue with turtles and stroll barefoot along the beach without seeing another soul. This epic location is all palm trees and salty air. Tear yourself away from the oceanfront patio and you can hang out in the gilded home cinema, rum-filled bar or wraparound pool.



5) Gamboge Villa, Sithonia

Whitewashed luxury against breathtaking Mediterranean sea views, Gamboge Villa offers the most private of escapes in the most breathtaking of surrounds. With a heated infinity pool overlooking cerulean waters and alfresco dining by lantern light, this elegant Greek beach property is all grand interiors, barefoot bliss and sublime solitude.



6) Villa Meen, Phuket

Villa Meen would make the perfect quarantine spot for stylish couples. Its freestanding bath and private infinity pool overlook the city and the Andaman Sea and balmy evenings are perfect for sundowners whilst dipping your toes in. Phuket is an ideal sanctuary of solitude with secret beaches and star-strewn isolated viewpoints.



7) Villa MK, Bodrum

A hidden jewel in sun-soaked Bodrum, Villa MK is an all-white scene-stealing retreat focused on uber-cool design, wellness and relaxation. With 10 bedrooms to choose from you won’t be short on space and it would be easy to spend all day in the standout infinity pool. If you love fluffy bathrobes, massages and sundowner jacuzzis, this is the place to come. The covert upper floor Italianate style garden is worth a mention too.



8) Chateau Des Joyaux, Challain-la-Potherie

Step inside fairytale Chateau Des Joyaux and feel like royalty from the get-go. With 21 bedrooms, horseback riding and a private lake, this jewel in the crown of French castles offers glorious respite far from the madding crowds. Location is everything - the surrounding Saumur wineries produce the most majestic of sparkling wines.



9) Chalet Pedrix Noire, Les Allues

Bunker down in one of the most beautiful locations in Meribel in a luxurious ski-in-ski-out chalet surrounded by soft white snow. With unrivalled access to kilometres of smooth runs, hitting the slopes has never been so chic. Solitude is easy - think crackling open fires, hot chocolate and marshmallows and the cosiest of Alpine bedrooms.

10.) Villa Amayah, Punta Cana

A jewel in the Dominican Republic, Villa Amayah is lockdown luxury at its warmest. Supersized, state-of-the-art and completely sun-soaked, this is the ideal property for getting away from it all. With breathtaking open-air spaces and iconic golf courses almost on the doorstep, hiding out has never looked so stylish.