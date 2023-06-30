InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping Seeks Cultural Host

Position will be responsible for sharing the rich cultural history of the region, while espousing the InterContinental Life

Bangkok – 27 June 2023: The first hotel to open as part of a strategic partnership between IHG Hotels & Resorts and Asset World Corporation (AWC), InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping is seeking a world-class Cultural Host with direct knowledge of the Chiang Mai region and its rich history.

Set to welcome its first guests in summer 2023, InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping is looking for someone with both feet firmly planted in the cultural and artistic arteries of Chiang Mai. The ideal candidate is one who can easily connect the hotel with the art and culture scenes of the Rose of the North.

The Cultural Host will be responsible for ensuring that the boundaries are blurred between global hospitality and local life by orchestrating a total immersion into the essence of Chiang Mai culture. From organising exhibitions at the hotel and curating art displays reflecting the best of this amazing city to putting together events showcasing the talented local musicians, the role affords plenty of creative freedom. The successful candidate will also be tasked with working with the local community to curate standout guest experiences within the destination, such as organising private arts and crafts workshops at Chiang Mai’s artist studios or exploring the city’s temples accompanied by leading experts.

To be an IHG leader is to have a thirst for travel, passion for culture, and appreciation for diversity. It is to operate with elegance, poise and detail, alongside a deep desire to compete to win. InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping invites all creative individuals passionate about delighting guests and delivering immersive cultural experiences to apply. Those interested in this position can learn more and apply by emailing at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

A contemporary escape in the heart of Chiang Mai’s historic district, InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping seamlessly blends tradition and modernity to offer a guest experience steeped in true luxury and imbued with a sense of discovery. From meticulous craftsmanship in the guest rooms to rotating art exhibitions and music performances for the guests and community to enjoy, the hotel is poised to become Chiang Mai’s cultural hub.

A conversion of the prestigious Imperial Mae Ping Hotel that had long been in the forefront of Chiang Mai’s hospitality scene for more than 30 years of operations, InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping is blessed with a storied past. The nature-ensconced hotel will feature 240 elegant rooms and suites overlooking the charming alleyways of the old city or the jungle-clad Doi Suthep mountain. From a sophisticated rooftop bar and authentic Chinese dining with a modern twist to an elegant lobby lounge and a market-themed all-day-dining venue, the five restaurants and bars at InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping are carefully designed to help guests discover and savour northern Thailand unique flavours.

Meanwhile, a collection of glamorous event venues at InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping

promises to be the backdrop to some of the guests’ most iconic and celebrated moments, with options ranging from the grand ballroom to the secluded central lawn set within the temple grounds for one-of-a-kind celebrations in Chiang Mai.

For more information about InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping, please visit www.intercontinental.com/chiangmai

