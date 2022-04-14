In 2022 hotel bookings in Europe exceed pre-COVID-19 levels

The pandemic was detrimental to a huge number of individuals, businesses, and industries around the globe. Transportation, accommodation, and events were among the sectors hit the hardest. It’s no surprise that hotel bookings took a significant hit.

In Europe, corporate hotel bookings tanked in the early months of 2020. Things got better by the end of the year, but they were still far from good. Last year, as the pandemic continued to rage, bookings remained well below 2019 levels.

But now, it seems, the hotel industry is on the rebound.

How Hotel Bookings Bounced Back in 2022

In June of this year, hotel bookings in Europe surpassed pre-pandemic levels. That is due to a combination of factors, including increased business travel and decreased overall fear of COVID-19.

As data and analytics companies that track the hotel industry report, bookings in June reached 108% of 2019 levels. And that’s just for local hotels; when you factor in international bookings, the number jumps to 120%.

Interestingly, the US sees a similar rebound in hotel bookings. After a slowdown in May and June, travel is on the rise again. And that is fantastic news for the hotel industry, struggling since the pandemic began. In addition, most tourism-related companies are offering attractive discounts and coupons for services in order to keep the industry growing as it was before the pandemic.

Increase in Global Hotel Bookings

Data from booking.com shows that hotels are also starting to charge more for rooms. In key European cities, average daily rates have increased month-on-month.

For example, London’s average rate was £263 back in June, up from £200 at the top of the year. That’s an increase of £241, the average rate charged in 2019. On the other hand, Parisian hotel prices reached €230 in June, just below the average of €245.

In the United States, things are a bit different. While travel has increased, it’s still not at the same level as Europe. And rates are slowly creeping up, but they’re not increasing as quickly.

This rebound in hotel bookings is good news for the economy. It’s a sign that people are starting to feel more comfortable traveling again and that businesses are beginning to resume normal operations.

How Are Hotels Handling the Rebound?

With bookings on the rise, hotels are starting to adjust their operations. Many are increasing staff levels and expanding hours to accommodate the demand.

Others are implementing new safety protocols to ensure guests feel safe and comfortable during their stay. That includes increased cleaning and sanitizing, contactless check-in and check-out, and more.

Hotels also need to invest in new booking and analytic software to keep track of the increased demand. That will help them better understand their guests and what they’re looking for in a hotel stay.

Another interesting thing is that the number of visitors may continue to increase in the coming months. This is due to several factors, including the vaccine rollout and the reopening of borders.

What does this all mean for the hotel industry? It’s still too early to say for sure. But it seems safe to say that the rebound is real and that things are slowly returning to normal.

What’s Next for Hotels?

So what’s next for hotels? Well, they need to continue to adapt and change with the times. That means implementing new safety protocols, investing in new technology, and expanding their operations to meet the demand.

It’s also important for hotels to keep an eye on the competition. With bookings on the rise, there will be more options for travelers. Owners and operators must ensure their hotels stand out from the crowd.

Finally, hotels need to be prepared for the future. The pandemic has changed how we travel, and some of those changes will likely be here to stay. Hotels must be flexible and ready to adapt to the new reality.