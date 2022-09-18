Five Insider Tips on How to Visit Bali Now

International travel to Bali is back and better than ever. Travelers looking to explore the Land of the Gods are in for an easy journey as quarantines are no longer mandatory upon arrival, visas are not required to enter Indonesia and more flights to the province are continuously being added. Unforgettable adventures await all who are planning their next visit.

For travelers wishing to connect with the local Balinese culture, traditions and spiritual history, here are tips from Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, a sanctuary set in the heart of the lush jungle in Ubud, on five ways to experience Bali now:

Visit the Ubud Art Market: Located opposite the Puri Saren Royal Ubud Palace, the Ubud Art Market is gearing up to open in December 2022 after relocating and undergoing extensive renovations. Locally known as Pasar Seni Ubud, travelers from across the globe will be able to visit the market to find beautiful silk scarves, handmade woven bags, baskets, hats, and many other authentic handcrafted items.

Indulge in Sunday Brunch at Sawah Terrace: To celebrate its seventh anniversary, Mandapa recently announced a new Sunday Bruch at Sawah Terrace, featuring the finest delicacies and traditional dining customs in Bali. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the flavors of the Indonesian archipelago with local dishes, including Tuna Gohu (ceviche), Sop Buntut (oxtail soup), Nasi Campur (Indonesian rice bowls), Babi Guling (Balinese suckling pig), and Beef Konro (slow roasted beef), making a connection with the community and Balinese people.

Hike to Mount Batur at Sunrise: One of Bali’s sacred volcanoes, Mount Batur is located 5,600 feet above sea level and accessible by a three-hour hike. Boasting stunning panoramic views, Mount Batur offers a one-of-a-kind setting to watch the sunrise and connect with nature, soothing the minds and souls of all who make the journey.

Cycle Through Ubud’s Rice Fields: To experience a magnificent view of the rice fields and learn about the traditional irrigation system, travelers can take advantage of cycling through the breathtaking Ceking Rice Terrace. A long-time icon of Bali scenery and culture, it is not to be missed with its sloping green rice fields.

Trek to The Highest Temple: A visit to the the highest temple in East Bali, the Lempuyang Temple, is both a physical and spiritual journey for travelers to the province. The temple is considered one of the oldest and most sacred temples in Bali and offers a glimpse into the customs of the local Balinese community. Complete with views of Mount Agung, visitors can take in beautiful scenery as they trek the 1,700-steps to reach the temple.

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is the third resort in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve collection. Located in Bali’s cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River, Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. Mandapa offers 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one’s mind, body, and soul, Mandapa offers individually tailored spiritual, wellness, and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages, such as Mandapa Camp, along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler.