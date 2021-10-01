Ex Macdonald Hotels board director joins IDILIQ Group

Simon Jackson joins IDILIQ Group, headquartered in UK and Spain, to head up a new branded residences concept as Managing Director of the IDILIQ Collection, which includes multiple resorts across three key Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brands; Wyndham Grand Residences, Wyndham Residences and the newly launched Ramada Residences.

Graham Wilding, Chief Operating Officer of IDILIQ Group said, “Simon joins us having held various senior board roles, including Chief Operating Officer at Macdonald Hotels and has been brought onboard to help bolster our executive team and to install robust operating structures to position the business for major expansion across the EMEA region and beyond.”

IDILIQ Group is a pioneer of the resort-based residence concept, designing, developing and managing hotels and residences and selling resort-based properties in some of the most sought-after holiday destinations around the world. www.idiliqgroup.com