US sports events generating the largest betting volume

Gambling has been a popular activity since ancient times, but since the internet became a thing, the phenomenon has seen unprecedented growth. Betting on major sporting events is a particularly popular gambling activity these days. Although you can enjoy betting from your smartphone, these events offer great opportunities for travel enthusiasts like ourselves.

This post, therefore, gives you an overview of the sporting events that attract the most bettors and where the events take place to satisfy your wanderlust. However, we’ve chosen to limit the list to events in the US, mainly because of the unrest in Europe, but also because there’s simply so much to see!

The NFL and the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is undoubtedly the biggest betting event in the US, attracting millions of spectators each year and millions of dollars in betting revenue. Although the Super Bowl is the most appealing event to betters, the NFL, the knockout tournament that precedes the Super Bowl, is also an event that many bettors choose to indulge in. During the NFL season, Americans can take advantage of competitive NFL odds and thus get to know the teams and players better before the Super Bowl champion is named.

NFL games do not attract a large number of spectators, but the Super Bowl surely does! This year’s edition was held in Arizona and averaged more than 113 million viewers! Next year, Las Vegas will host the major event, so if you want to secure tickets, it’s best to purchase them as soon as possible.

Kentucky Derby

At Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the annual Kentucky Derby is held. It’s arguably one of the most famous horse races in the world and is the highlight of the two-week-long Kentucky Derby Festival. As well as attracting thousands of spectators, both offline and online, it’s also an event that bettors find particularly interesting.

The Kentucky Derby premiered in 1875 and has been a popular event ever since. The race kicks off on May 6, so you should book your trip today if you haven’t already. Besides being a very astonishing race, you’re also surrounded by a very charming, traditional atmosphere that you can’t get anywhere else. In other words, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and should therefore be an event you should attend if you dream of seeing a bit more of the USA.

Major League Baseball (MLB)

Another incredibly popular sports event is Major Baseball League, most famously known as the MLB. MLB is arranged every year and is scheduled to take place between March 30 and October 1 with 30 teams playing a total of 162 games. Like the NFL and Super Bowl, MLB attracts millions of spectators as well as millions of bettors who want to experience the thrilling league.

There are many opportunities for those who wish to partake in this year’s edition of MLB within and outside the US. For example, one game will take place in Mexico City, one in London, and one in Seattle. So you can satisfy your wanderlust while enjoying unparalleled games and an exceptional betting experience!