Top 4 summer music festivals in Europe

Need something to lift you out of your January blues? Counting down to your favourite summer music festival should do the trick.

Europe is home to a swathe of the world’s best music festivals, from weekends dedicated to electronic beats to multi-day extravaganzas where each genre is welcome. So, whether you are a die-hard rock ‘n’ roll fan, a lover of lilting folk tunes, or a party animal seeking to dance until dawn, you will find your jam at a Europe music festival this summer.

Not sure where to start? Check out our shortlist of the top four summer music festivals in Europe. In addition to the incredible acts that grace the stages, each festival has its own energy and personality that will draw you back time and time again.

Glastonbury

Over 200,000 people flock to Glastonbury each year to watch its sensational line-up of artists. From metal legends Metallica to Kanye, king of hip hop, all of the best bands in the world queue up to play here. The 70 stages also showcase emerging talent from across the UK and the best DJs for late-night dancing. However, it is not just music that can be enjoyed here: Glastonbury is a performing arts festival and so visitors can also see comedians doing stand-up routines, niche acts such as cabaret, and talented acrobats showing off their circus skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomorrowland

This mega music festival has been held in Boom, Belgium for almost 20 years. Friends travelling together from the UK can take advantage of group rail passes to and from the airport for a quick and convenient journey. Once there, Tomorrowland promises to deliver an unforgettable show of world-class electronic dance music acts backed by dramatic lighting and intense colourful stages. Approximately 600,000 people from over 200 countries come to Tomorrowland each year, so be prepared for big crowds, a contagious energy, and a weekend without sleep.

FIB

If you want to combine your love of music with the chance to soak up some sunshine, there is no better option than the Festival Internacional de Benicàssim. This small but mighty festival is by the beach in Spain, giving you the chance to soak up some sun, sea, and sand during the day. At night, the area comes alive with rock music, with FIB alum including Arctic Monkeys and The Killers.

Sziget

For a truly wondrous location, Sziget probably takes the crown. Set on a 108-hectare island in the middle of the Danube between Buda and Pest, this festival makes you feel like you’ve been transported to another world. The line-up for Sziget is typically varied with leading bands and artists from across the continent, so you are sure to find something for everyone. In 2023, expect indie favourites such as Florence and the Machine alongside iconic DJs like David Guetta.