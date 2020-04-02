British international car rental brand Green Motion changes its name

Environmentally focused global car rental brand Green Motion with franchised locations across 47 countries announced today that it is changing its name with immediate effect.

If you visit their website you will notice the brand has changed from Green Motion to Home Motion, which has been designed to reflect the message of national Governments worldwide to promote social distancing.

Green Motion Founder & CEO Richard Lowden said, ““These unprecedented times call for a novel approach in getting the point across; pretty much every government around the world is asking for non-essential workers to stay at home and while of course Green Motion remains ready to assist and provide mobility services to key workers and for essential journeys, it is critical that those who do not need to travel, don’t travel.””

Richard went on to say, ““we really just wanted to do our bit and help enforce this crucial messaging right now, and as such we have taken the decision for a period of 48 hours to change our brand to Home Motion.””

It is important that we as a collective continue our efforts to promote and practice social distancing and the tremendous effect that it is having on the slowdown and prevention of transmission. It has never been so critical to heed government advice and adhere to the social distancing guidelines that are being recommended. It is vital for the protection of ourselves and others, including the most vulnerable in our communities.

It is imperative that we all play our vital roles in protecting each other, giving a fighting chance for our healthcare providers to deal with the pandemic and save those at the greatest risk.

Play your part, keep your distance, stay home, save lives, let’s flatten the curve together.

