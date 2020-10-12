Breaking Travel News investigates: Hilton Molino Stucky Venice

Having been honoured with two top titles by voters at the World Travel Awards, Breaking Travel News here takes a tour of Hilton Molino Stucky Venice to discover just what makes the hotel so special

Located in the magical city of Venice, the Hilton Molino Stucky is the ideal choice to turn any event into an experience. People travel from far and wide to join in the floating city; Venice is historic, unique and gorgeous. Its spectacular scenery is not just fascinating; with its tranquil and quiet lifestyle, it is an uncommon reality compared to many cities. A place where to breathe an atmosphere with a truly exciting mixture of traditions, food and culture that will remain as a precious gift in the memory of the visitors.

A former flourmill beautifully restored into a charming five-star hotel where the witnesses of a glorious past are matched with the modern, comfortable spaces: this is Hilton Molino Stucky, a modern Venetian masterpiece: the perfect venue to host events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel is reinforcing year over year the reputation as the preferred choice for conference, business meetings and social events and nowadays is adapting the protocols and the technology infrastructure for hybrid meetings.

The limitations to traditional format of events and meetings has not interrupted the continuous investments and efforts to implement the new hybrid meetings concept by leveraging the unique programs of Hilton CleanStay and EventReady, blending the safety processes with a new Wi-Fi capability up to one gigabyte and a stable multimedia setting enabling the conference centre as hub for innovative ways to distancing gatherings and true live experiences.

The strength of Hilton Molino Stucky Venice is also the partnership with most of the meeting and conference organisers with a direct line of communication from the business need to the site inspections, that are as well developed in streaming, to the offer flexibility and the event realisation and follow up.

Any single moment becomes a key milestone to support the client and to offer a personalised setting and format where technology and space are blended with creative and attentive food and beverage menus with an unparalleled service.

Guests can build meeting memories in a perfect destination and have an emotional connection with the recipes of Italian food, discovering the flavours of paired wines, inspired by sustainable groceries form Venice lagoon and regional excellences.

Hilton Molino Stucky is also a distinctive destination in the destination, with his architectural heritage can host in a diversity of venues and outdoor spaces celebrations and social events while keeping the distancing and allowing for safe interactions within the boundaries of EventsReady measures that are created to respond to the market demand in current times.

As technology is progressing the hotel is adopting innovative customer relationship management software to establish a direct contact with guests and delegates facilitating logistics, pre arrival enquiries, room preferences, and personalised amenities.

The interactive “digital” concierge will also become a resource to help clients in developing pre and post conference stays exploring Venice as a destination to unveil: form the cultural sites, to the islands, to the main land epicurean routes, to the shopping guide, guests can adapt the travel to their needs and capture possible opportunities into a ‘bleasure’ experience.

Giudecca Island is an oasis from the hustle and bustle of downtown, located few minutes away from the heart of Venice. A residential island where to get in contact with the authentic culture and traditions of the local community. The hotel is easily accessible from the Marco Polo Airport, the third biggest in Italy, 30 minutes by water taxi, and from the Santa Lucia Train Station, ten minutes, either via the local water busses, called “vaporetto” or via a private water taxi.

To complete the guests’ experience, a collection of restaurants and bars for every taste, from the Aromi Restaurant, a true example of fine casual food with every single dish inspired by herbs and spices of the region and with a spectacular cantina pairing, to the Skyline Rooftop Bar with the outmost panoramic view and the awarded mixology team. In addition to all of this, the hotel hosts the first eforea spa in Italy, an oasis of wellbeing where to relax and regenerate body, mind and soul.

In essence, Hilton Molino Stucky can be defined as the ideal venue for any suitable meeting, conference and event offering a feeling that every guest is an individual travel connoisseur.

More Information

Hilton Molino Stucky Venice is considered Europe’s Leading Conference Hotel and Italy’s Leading Conference Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more about the property on the official website.