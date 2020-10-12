Breaking Travel News interview: Alexandros Birigos, owner, Charisma Suites

Charisma Suites has been recognised among the leading hoteliers in Europe by voters at the World Travel Awards. Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Alexandros Birigos, owner of the brand, so see how it feels to have won

Breaking Travel News interview: Congratulations – Charisma Suites has been honoured with the title of Greece’s Leading Hotel Suite at the World Travel Awards - how does it feel to have won?

Alexandros Birigos: Even being nominated for the World Travel Awards is a great honour, especially during these difficult times.

This year has been a rollercoaster ride for everyone, and winning one of the most prestigious awards in travel means that our team remains strong and is ready to face every challenge that comes in their way.

I feel humble, but at the same time very, very proud.

BTN: How useful are accolades such as the World Travel Awards when it comes to promoting Charisma Suites to an international hospitality audience?

AB: The World Travel Awards is recognised globally as a hallmark of tourism and travel industry excellence.

The programme is a great accolade for us, it is an endorsement from both the travel industry and travel costumers, and a demonstration of our success.

It is a great selling tool that brings value to our hotel and gives our guests and partners confidence and loyalty to us.

BTN: Tell us a little about the accommodations at Charisma Suites – what is it that makes them so special?

AB: When you think of Santorini you think of endless staircases leading into beautiful white homes that seemingly hang over a cliff- and that is exactly what Charisma Suites is.

It is an all-suites hotel, located in Oia, the most famous and beautiful of all villages of Santorini.

Reflecting the island spirit where authentic luxury meets pure beauty, Charisma symbolises the typical Cycladic allure and romanticism.

It is one of the few hotels in Oia with direct sunset view and just few minutes walking distance to many restaurants and to the famous Oia Castle.

The stairs of Charisma Suites and the Windmill, which is also a suite, are two of the most photographed spots in Santorini!

BTN: How would you describe the mood in Greek tourism as we look ahead to 2021? Are there hopes of something of a recovery next year?

AB: Although it is too early to make predictions for the next season, our island has been able to operate safely this year, which gets our hopes up for summer 2021.

Despite the difficulties we have to face, and we are still facing, during this pandemic, we have already seen an increase in bookings for the next year, which does not include cancellations or vouchers from this year.

Charisma Suites team is 100 per cent focused to the most important factor - providing the Greek hospitality.

When the time is right, I can assure you, we are going to take care of you and offer a lifetime experience with smiles on our faces and with confidence in our hearts.

More Information

Charisma Suites is a portrait of design perfection, with each room offering panoramic views over the caldera and sunset.

Nested into a cliff, where the sun sets into the endless blue of Aegean Sea, in the heart of the serene village of Oia, the hotel is located a short distance from the international airport.

Find out more on the official website.