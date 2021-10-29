Breaking Travel News interview: Alexa Paolella, public relations manager, American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines has been honoured with the title of North America’s Leading River Cruise Company at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Alexa Paolella, public relations manager with the company, to find out how it feels to have been honoured by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Alexa Paolella: American Cruise Lines is thrilled to be honoured by the World Travel Awards.

We specialise in small ship domestic United States river and coastal cruising and have doubled our small ship fleet in just the past five years.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote American Cruise Lines as we move into 2022?

AP: Recognition from World Travel Awards global platform is especially meaningful because it highlights the work American has done to lead the United States market - from introducing the first modern riverboats in the country to expanding the itinerary options available throughout the country.

American has completely elevated what is available in the United States, by building new small ships and offering a specialised product that matches the highest standard of river cruising available in Europe, Asia and around the world.

BTN: What is that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates American Cruise Lines from its competitors in North America?

AP: American is the only cruise line in the United States building its own new small ships - introducing both modern riverboats and contemporary small cruise ships each year.

We are also the only line with three unique styles of small ships (modern or classic riverboats, and small coastal cruise ships) which deliver the same personalised destination-focused itineraries along United States rivers and coastlines, Alaska to Florida.

These unique qualities have opened up a world of new itinerary options and exciting experiences for river cruise enthusiasts who want to explore America and its exceptionally vast geographic and cultural diversity.

